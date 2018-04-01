Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
April Fools!
This just can't keep happening.

Local newspaper waiting for other shoe to drop

After a local weekly newspaper came home from the state’s newspaper awards ceremony with yet another slew of individual wins and the top honor in its division, one reporter, who agreed to be interviewed under anonymity, found themselves unnerved.
 
“I mean, we have to lose some time,” they said, nervously chewing the end of a pen and staring out the window. “This has been going on every year for almost a decade. We can’t keep winning forever.”
 
An anonymous copy editor felt the same way. 
 
“At some point, the well’s gonna run dry, folks,” they said, “and when that happens, what’s that going to mean for us? We’re the only independently run weekly community paper in the area. If we’re not constantly proving ourselves, our reading public might as well subscribe to one of the corporate dailies.”
 
The paper’s owners, who also chose to remain anonymous for this story, aren’t as worried.
 
“Not a problem,” they stated in perfect unison. “We’ve got this thing locked down. We’re greasing the wheels, if you know what we mean.”
 
They were quick to clarify that they’re not paying off the judges, however.
 
“No, of course not! We just give them a free subscription. That seems to keep doing the trick.”

