NAMI to offer ‘QPR’ training

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Clark, Greene and Madison Counties will present its Third Thursday Educational Series Program, “QPR Training,” on Thursday, April 19, 7–8:30 p.m. at the Dayton Avenue Baptist Church in Xenia.

Using the method of QPR — which means “question, persuade, refer” — participants will learn how to engage with, persuade and offer help to someone who may be suicidal. Participants will also learn more about suicide prevention, common causes of suicidal behavior, warning signs of suicide and how to get help for someone in crisis. The training is for those 18 and older and is open to everyone in Greene County.

Register online at http://www.eventbrite.com/o/nami-clark-greene-and-madison-counties-16689840768 or call 322-5600. Light refreshments will be served.