Paintings on view at Village Artisans

An exhibition of paintings by two members of Village Artisans — Leah Grommon and Christine Klinger — is currently on display through May 14 at the art cooperative’s gallery, 100 Corry St., Yellow Springs. A reception for the show is scheduled Friday, April 20, from 6–9 p.m., at the gallery. Both the show and reception are free and open to the public.

Grommon, who lives in Beavercreek, has a bachelor’s of fine art degree from Wright State University. Her most frequent painting subjects are landscapes, horses and guitars. She also plays guitar and draws designs on the instrument. The work on display at Village Artisans features landscape paintings of Glen Helen as well as decorated guitars.

Klinger, a multi-media artist and educator who lives in Yellow Springs, is showing recent abstract paintings. Klinger’s work has been featured in several area solo and group exhibitions. Upcoming shows include at Yellow Springs Arts Council Gallery and the Emporium in Yellow Springs this summer and the Centerville Art Gallery in November.

The Village Artisans Gallery is a multi-media cooperative arts gallery. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com or visit online at http://www.villageartisans.blogspot.com or http://www.facebook.com/villageartisans.