Apr
19
2018
PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL WORK SESSION

Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 6 p.m.. Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

CALL TO ORDER (6 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

WORK SESSION
Review of Comprehensive Land Use Plan for the purpose of beginning the process of revising and updating the document.

ADJOURNMENT (8 p.m.)

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.com for more information.

