A memorial celebration of life gathering for Robert Anthony Walker will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, 1–3 p.m. at John Bryan Community Center in Yellow Springs. The family held a private burial; Porter-Qualls Funeral home handled the arrangements.

What's New?

Tax levy calculator Curious how the 2018 school tax levy will affect you? Visit the Yellow Spring News online interactive 2018 School Tax Levy Calculator.

From the print Click here for articles from issues since 2010.

Search the News