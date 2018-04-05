Samuel W. Borst left this world on Easter Sunday morning, April 1, 2018. He was 92 years of age.

Samuel was born on Sept. 23, 1925. He is survived by his wife, Irene; daughters, Christy and Brenda; sons, Samuel D. and Frank; numerous grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara Borst Wheaton.

Samuel was a decorated Air Force Veteran of World War II. He graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and Master of Psychology degree. He coached many sports. He was known for coaching football for Frankfort, Greenfield McClain and Yellow Springs High Schools.

Samuel was a guidance counselor at Yellow Springs High School and retired after 51 years in education. He loved the outdoors, sports, camping and fishing, was an avid reader and loved spending time with his loved ones. He will be missed by all of his loved ones.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, April 5, 5–7 p.m. at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs, with his burial at Bainbridge Cemetery on Friday, April 6, at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton VA Homeless Veterans organization in Samuel’s honor. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.