Last year, an Illinois-based company began construction on what it hopes will be the first facility in Ohio for the growing and processing of reefer.

The company was one of 12 firms to be awarded grow licenses from the state after Ohio legislators legalized doobies in 2017.

While the recreational use of cannabis is still illegal, Ohioans with one of more than 20 qualifying medical conditions will soon be able spark a fattie. Patients will, however, need a scrip from a doctor before they can blaze one.

Village leaders have lauded the company for its plans to build an environmentally-friendly ganj facility and for bringing much needed jobs and tax dollars to the community. Several locals interviewed this week also expressed support for the project.

Alice B. Toklas, an actuary, said growing grass in the long-planned industrial park will be a boon to Village coffers, not to mention relief for those suffering from a medical condition.

“From a long-term fiscal stability perspective, the surplus revenue generated from local cheba could preclude municipal deficit spending,” Toklas said.

“And if it will help people who are in pain to puff the dragon, that’s a win-win,” she added.

Self-described free-market libertarian Mary Warner also said she supported the idea of hometown herb.

“I’m against the government prohibition of MJ, whether a medical use or not,” Warner said. “If you want to sizzle a blizzle, that’s your prerogative.”

But other villagers contacted expressed reservations. Concerned parent Buzz Keel decried the chronic facility’s close proximity to the town’s high school.

“The prevailing winds will take the smell of dank, skunky nugs right over the school,” Keel said. “The only thing those kids will be studying is their hands.”

Downtown grocery retailer, Herb Baker, said the accelerated timeline of the hay company’s land purchase has left him less than prepared.

“I would have started stocking up on Funyons, eye drops and Swisher Sweets years ago if I could,” he said.

And one local man, Bud Green, expressed his frustration with village leaders and company representatives for a lack of critical details about the approved operation.

“They haven’t told us much,” Green said. “Are we talking Afgani indica or Hindu kush? Schwag, mids or kine? Northern lights or White Widow? There’s just a lot of unanswered questions at this point.”