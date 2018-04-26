Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Apr
26
2018
Performing Arts

Antioch School students portraying the Wicked Witch of the West's monkeys. (Submitted)

The Antioch School presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

The Antioch School will present its Older Group musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” on Friday and Saturday, April 27 and 28, at 7:00 pm, at the Clifton Opera House. All are welcome to attend.

The Antioch School is a local alternative school that bills itself as the “oldest democratic school in the country.” Founded in 1921 by Antioch College President Arthur Morgan as an experimental lab for the college’s teachers-in-training, it has become a private school for children pre-K through sixth grade, utilizing a self-directed, child-centered learning model. Read prior News coverage here.

Antioch School

