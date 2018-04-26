Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Apr
26
2018
Obituaries

Thomas Vernon Biggs

Thomas Vernon Biggs,

Thomas Vernon Biggs,

Thomas Vernon Biggs, 61, of Yellow Springs, succumbed to his four-year battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Elmcroft of Fairborn. His children and several family members were at his bedside.

Tom graduated from Belmont High School and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wright State University. He worked in the computer science field for more than 30 years at various locations around the Dayton area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Betty Biggs.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Rachel, and son, Eli, of Yellow Springs; brothers Jim (Debbie), of Indiana, and Geary (Jennifer), of Ohio; niece, Lindsey; and nephews Chris (Alison), Cory (Melissa), Kyle (Liz) and Michael.

Tom was a dedicated father. He loved attending YSHS soccer games and enjoyed fishing and croquet.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home — Beavercreek Chapel, located at 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, on Sunday, April 22, 3–5 p.m. Visit http://www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Topics:

Thomas Vernon Biggs

by YS News Staff
