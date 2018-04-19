Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Apr
19
2018
music
James Johnston rehearsed the combined forces of the Yellow Springs Community Orchestra and Chorus in preparation for the Saturday evening's performance of Beethoven's groundbreaking 9th Symphony, at 7:30 p.m. in Antioch College’s Foundry Theater. (Photo by Matt Minde)

To the nines

The Yellow Springs Community Orchestra and Chorus will come together as a 90-some-piece ensemble Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Antioch College’s Foundry Theater, to present Beethoven’s Ninth symphony, “Ode to Joy,” the composer’s groundbreaking and most daring work, the first symphony to incorporate a chorus. The piece was inspired by and uses the text of Friedrich Schiller’s 1785 poem, “An die Freude” (“Ode to Joy”), which proclaims the grand Enlightenment sentiments of liberty and equality, which were on the wane when Beethoven wrote the piece. As a bookend to this exuberant finale, the chorus will begin the concert with two works by American composer Randall Thompson: “Say Ye to the Righteous (on the wages of virtue and vice)” and “Alleluia,” a gentler ode to joy.

To the nines

by Matt Minde
