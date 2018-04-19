To the nines

The Yellow Springs Community Orchestra and Chorus will come together as a 90-some-piece ensemble Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Antioch College’s Foundry Theater, to present Beethoven’s Ninth symphony, “Ode to Joy,” the composer’s groundbreaking and most daring work, the first symphony to incorporate a chorus. The piece was inspired by and uses the text of Friedrich Schiller’s 1785 poem, “An die Freude” (“Ode to Joy”), which proclaims the grand Enlightenment sentiments of liberty and equality, which were on the wane when Beethoven wrote the piece. As a bookend to this exuberant finale, the chorus will begin the concert with two works by American composer Randall Thompson: “Say Ye to the Righteous (on the wages of virtue and vice)” and “Alleluia,” a gentler ode to joy.