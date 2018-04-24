Vote to aid Gaunt Sculpture Project

Yellow Springs has been nominated for America’s Main Street Contest, with the chance to win $25,000 for the Chamber of Commerce.

If the village wins the competition, the Chamber intends to pledge the money to the Wheeling Gaunt Sculpture Project from the YS Arts Council to craft and install a life-size sculpture of Wheeling Gaunt, an important early Yellow Springs citizen who, as a freed slave, purchased land in the village that he later donated to local government for what is now Gaunt Park.