Village Life
The local effort to erect an “over-life-size” bronze statue of Wheeling Gaunt made a splash at the Yellow Springs Fourth of July parade last summer. Project steering committee member Dave Neuhardt, president of the the Yellow Springs Historical Society, is behind the tractor wheel. Visible on board the float, which featured a papier-maché depiction of Gaunt’s head, are Malaya Booth and Bob Huston. (Archive photo by Diane Chiddister)

Vote to aid Gaunt Sculpture Project

Yellow Springs has been nominated for America’s Main Street Contest, with the chance to win $25,000 for the Chamber of Commerce.

If the village wins the competition, the Chamber intends to pledge the money to the Wheeling Gaunt Sculpture Project from the YS Arts Council to craft and install a life-size sculpture of Wheeling Gaunt, an important early Yellow Springs citizen who, as a freed slave, purchased land in the village that he later donated to local government for what is now Gaunt Park.

Supporters can visit http://www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile/162 and vote once every 24 hours through June 4. The Chamber expects this to be a hard-fought contest, and asks everyone to vote early and often.

by YS News Staff
