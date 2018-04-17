Walking tours to kick off with ‘Blacks In Yellow Springs’

The 365 Project and Yellow Springs Heritage will collaborate to kick off the annual historical walking tour season on Saturday, April 21, at 1 p.m., with a “Blacks in Yellow Springs” walking tour. The tour will be led by middle school students trained as tour guides by The 365 Project. The tours are part of a program to teach area youth local African-American history that they then share with area residents and visitors.

The tour will begin and end at the Mills Park Hotel. It will last approximately two hours, and will include a rest and refreshment stop at Corner Cone. Tickets are $5 per person, are free for children under 12 years old, and may be purchased on the day of the tour.

More historical walking tours focused on African-American history in the village will be held throughout the spring, summer and fall; future tour dates will be announced in the YS News.

YS Heritage also gives several tours on general village history annually from April through October; The tentative schedule for the YS Heritage walking tour season is as follows:

April 28 — History of Social Justice

May 26 — History of Glen Forest Cemetery

June 23 — History of Yellow Springs Parks

July 21 — Historic Homes of Yellow Springs, North

August 25 — Historic Schools of Yellow Springs

September — Historic Homes of Yellow Springs, South

October 27 — Harold Igo Ghost Story Walking Tour

For more information, email the365projectys.org or call 937-562-1938.