Whittaker memorial

As spring arrives and wildflowers begin to bloom, a celebration of the life of Anne Whittaker will be held. All those planning to attend are asked to meet at Ellis Park on Tuesday, April 10, at 9 a.m., for a “traditional Whitaker breakfast,” followed by a wildflower walk in Glen Helen at 11 a.m., beginning at the Nature Center. Attendees may participate in only one part of the day or both. The celebration will be held rain or shine; those interested in attending the breakfast are asked to call Susan at 374-9040 in advance.