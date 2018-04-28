World House Choir celebrates its fifth birthday

The World House Choir will celebrate five years of singing for peace and justice this Sunday, April 29, at 3 p.m. in the Foundry Theatre at Antioch College. The choir, who’s creation was inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, welcomes all to celebrate the occasion with food, drinks and singing.

Five years ago, the World House Choir was created by Dr. Catherine Roma and Rev. Derrick Weston with the mission statement: “To perform music that motivates and inspires our communities toward justice, diversity and equality as we strive for peace and to create our web of mutuality.”

The Choir and its director, Dr. Roma were awarded the 2018 James A. McKee Founders Award for Outstanding Community Service. The World House Choir is an inclusive, multicultural, mixed-voice community choir that accepts singers of all levels of experience, who upon acceptance are only expected to match a pitch.

The birthday party’s program includes performances with soloists Christopher G. Smith and Jennifer Gilchrist, and Hip Hop artist Issa Walker. Issa Walker, better known as Issa Ali, is a graduate of Yellow Springs High School, Central State University and Wright State University, and has worked with Hip Hop legend and social activist, Talib Kweli.