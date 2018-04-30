Youth rec baseball coming up; registration now open

Registrations are now open for the 2018 summer recreational baseball Minor and Major Leagues.

All youth ages 7–11 are eligible to play in the coach-pitched Minor League. The season will begin in early June, and each team will play two games a week on the Minor League field in Gaunt Park — one on Saturday mornings and one weeknight game.

Boys and girls ages 10–14 are eligible to play in the player-pitched Major League, with the season also beginning in early June. Teams will likely play two or three games per week on the Major League field in Gaunt Park.

Youth whose ages overlap between Minor and Major Leagues may choose which league they prefer to play in, and may only play in one.

Registration may be completed online at http://www.ysbaseball.org. Complete information, including fees and other details, can also be found at this address. Fee payment can be made with a credit card as part of the online registration process, although payment is not required to complete a registration. Parents are urged to complete registration as soon as possible, and all paid registrations received before May 15 will get a $10 discount. Scholarships are also available and can be requested in the online registration process. Volunteer Minor League coaches are also needed this year. Those interested are asked to contact Tim Sherwood at 937-902-2856.