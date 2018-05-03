‘Backyard Blues’ in Dayton to benefit Blues Fest

The AACW and Omega Music will host a “Backyard Blues” series event on Saturday, May 5, 6–10 p.m., at 318 E. Fifth St. in Dayton. The event is a fundraiser for the 20th anniversary celebration of the AACW Blues, Jazz and Gospel Fest.

The evening will begin with spoken word performance artists, followed by blues, bluegrass and jazz tunes. The full line-up of music is as follows:

• Memories of Africa Performing Group Artists Ras and Tatenda Calhoun;

• Greg Beasley — blues and bluegrass on guitar, violin and mandlon;

• Josh Strange — jazz vibes;

• Ismail Muhammad — drums.

A raffle drawing will be held each hour, with prizes from the shops of Yellow Springs — and the grand prize from Omega Music: an Audio Technica LP60 turntable.

For more information, contact Karen Patterson at 716-0377 or Omega Music at 275-9949.