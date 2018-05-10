May 10–17, 2018 Classifieds

HAMMOND ORGAN, $500 OBO. Come see it at Lawson Place apartments. 767-1361, 768-2007.

MOM/BABY MULTI-FAMILY garage sale. Saturday, May 12, 1-4 p.m. Baby clothing, toys and gear, women’s clothing also. 324 W. Davis St.

GARAGE SALE at 245 Allen St. on Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. –3 p.m. A variety of great items!

BOWFLEX TREADMILL. Excellent condition. Programmable. Many speed and incline settings. Owner’s manual. Was $1500 new. $700. Call 767-9164. Leave message.

THOMASVILLE DRESSER, six drawers, oak finish. 38” tall, 18” deep, 55.5” wide. $135 OBO. 767-7571.

FLOWERS FOR MOTHER — come see our selection of beautiful flowers that are sure to please mom. Greenleaf Gardens, just south of Young’s Dairy on Route 68. Open Saturday 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday 1–6 p.m. Other times call 654-4506.

TORNADO WINDFALL! Free bales of straw and hay, water-damaged by the storm. Ideal for mulch. Also sheep manure, mixed with straw bedding. Ready to haul. Call Randy Rife, 937-603-0535.

FREE FIREWOOD — you load and haul. Call 937-323-0114.

WANTED: Lower-mileage, reliable car. No major issues. You’re a gentle owner; we’ll be gentle owners, too! Call Grant, 769-5018.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

LOOKING FOR APARTMENT or room under $600. Moving to town in August to teach at local high school. Call Dustin at 740-361-7636.

NEED SECURE GARAGE space for two small, old convertibles. 767-9290.

DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT for rent: 1480 Southgate Dr., two-bedroom, one-bath, parking, appliances furnished. New furnace and A/C, sewer and water paid. Non-smoking, pet-free building. Mid to late May availability. $695 per month. Call 767-7406 for application.

DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT for rent: 205 S. Winter St. Two-bedroom, one-bath, parking, appliances furnished. Central air, close to downtown. Mid-May availability. Non-smoking, pet-free building. $775 per month. Call 767-7406 for application.

ARTIST STUDIO/OFFICE SPACE available, 31 E. Main St., Ste. B, Xenia. 1200 sq. ft. 2nd floor over looking Court House. Great natural light. $600 includes utilities with one-year lease. Security deposit required. 937-369-3969.

CREATING SPACE for rent. 15’x11’ room with west and north windows in building with other creative types. $225/month. Call Bruce at 767-9455.

TWO DUPLEX UNITS AVAILABLE. Three bedroom, 1 bath each, side by side, one level, near Bill Duncan Park, close to town and schools. Fenced back yard and storage shed for each unit. West Duplex $900 plus deposit. East Duplex $1,100 plus deposit. Each unit pays own utilities. Good references. call 767-7958 leave message.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (The old Lumber Yard). Rates vary from $40-60 per month. 937-206-9801.

APARTMENT FOR LEASE — in Xenia: private and secure, upstairs. Three bedrooms, bath, two closets, four windows. Stove and refrigerator furnished. Water and sewer paid by landlord. One-year lease with references and deposit. Monthly rent $425. Telephone Ed at 376-1512.

UNIQUE CABIN-LIKE APARTMENT on 18-acre private bird sanctuary with trails and picnic area, two miles SE of Yellow Springs. Great views of wild area, yet convenient to road. Oak and quarry tile floors. 516 square feet, fireplace, oil heat, outdoor cats not permitted. In a group of three connected but well separated apartments. Prefer long-term. $545 includes Wi-Fi, well water and trash pick-up. 767-1778.

LARGE, DOWNTOWN, second-floor apartment. 13 ft. ceilings, seven huge windows, great light from both south and west. 22 step cardiovascular stairway. Must see. 767-9290.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one, newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

FOR RENT: like new, five-room business suite, remodeled by Springfield Regional Medical. This can be your professional office space in Yellow Springs! Ample off-street parking, hot water heat and all utilities included. Rent recently adjusted downward as waiting room is now occupied. Professional Building, 716 Xenia Ave. Available now. 767-9290.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

NEW COFFEE SHOP NEEDS experienced baristas. Drop off résumé for Court House Coffee at 29 E. Main St., Xenia or call 937-369-3969.

MORRIS BEAN & COMPANY is hiring to fill permanent, full-time Production Operator openings on both 1st and 2nd shifts. Prior experience in manufacturing helpful, but not required. Interested candidates may apply on our website at: http://www.morrisbean.com/employment.

LOCAL LAWN CARE and landscaping company looking for reliable and experienced help. Part-time or full-time positions available. Please call or text 937-697-1750 or email ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com

NOW HIRING friendly faces for Knickerbocker Pools. Locations in Xenia, Springfield and Huber Heights. Must be over 18, be available evenings and weekends, have valid OH DL and own transportation to work. Apply in person at 2000 N. U.S. 68 in Xenia. KnickerbockerPools.com.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED for YS Pride, June 30. The next meeting for volunteers will be Tuesday, May 15, 6:30 p.m. at Glen Helen, 405 Corry St. Please e-mail Ann: AnnSimonsonEvents@gmail.com.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

HANDYGIRL available for weeding, painting, finish carpentry, running errands, organizing and much more. Call Margaret Silliman, 767-8594 or e-mail msilliman@donet.com.

MOWING SERVICES — trimming, pruning, yard/garden work, raised beds, weeding, mulching. All Around Home Services. Call/text Mark at 937-432-5555.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

VOICE LESSONS — Vocal therapy, vocal workshops. Learn to sing in a safe, supportive setting! Beginning to intermediate, ages 10–110. http://www.vocalcoachsantarosa.com or 707-490-6576.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HOW DO YOU teach your child to live a joyful life? How do you prepare them to overcome the challenges that life brings? How do children create their own identities and develop critical social skills? This is where the Antioch School excels. Now enrolling Kindergarten and Nursery students for 2018–2019. Call 937-767-7642 or visit http://www.antiochschool.org.

