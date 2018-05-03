May 3–10, 2018 Classifieds

HAMMOND ORGAN, $500 OBO, Come see it at Lawson Place apartments. 767-1361, 768-2007.

JUDITH AND JANICE’S yard sale extravaganza. Lots of vintage, decorative, kitchen, glass, mid-century, etc. Huge collections of framed art and jewelry. Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m. – ? 139 W. North College. No early birds.

SEIZE THE NICE DAYS and empty garages and basements. Get a yard sale going and announce it here!

ART FRAMING equipment for sale: large Seal 27”X32” heat press $100, Speed Mat wall mount mat cutter 60”X40” $ 700, Clear Mount shrink wrapper $75 with much wrap. Misc. foam core and mat board 32”X40” $150. All for $800 if you move it. Lincoln 435-819-0932.

BOWFLEX TREADMILL. Excellent condition. Programmable. Many speed and incline settings. Owner’s manual. Was $1500 new. $700. Call 767-9164. Leave message.

GREENLEAF GARDENS is open weekends only throughout May. Saturdays 9 a.m.—6 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m.—5 p.m. Thanks for your patience as we navigate the changes in our lives. Call 654-4506.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the News office, Dark Star Books or Town Drug.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your sevices or items for exchange.

TORNADO WINDFALL! Free bales of straw and hay, water-damaged by the storm. Ideal for mulch. Also sheep manure, mixed with straw bedding. Ready to haul. Call Randy Rife, 937-603-0535.

FREE FIREWOOD — you load and haul. Call 937-323-0114.

NEED MULCH? Come by the News office! We have old newspapers. 767-7373; Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253½ Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

WANTED: Lower-mileage, reliable car. No major issues. You’re a gentle owner; we’ll be gentle owners, too! Call Grant, 769-5018.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR APARTMENT or room under $600. Moving to town in August to teach at local high school. Call Dustin at 740-361-7636.

NEED SECURE garage space for two small, old convertibles. 767-9290.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT for rent: 1480 Southgate Dr., two-bedroom, one-bath, parking, appliances furnished. New furnace and A/C, Pet-free building, sewer and water paid. Non-smoking building. Mid to late May availability. $695 per month. Call 767-7406 for application.

DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT for rent: 205 S. Winter St. Two-bedroom, one-bath, parking, appliances furnished. Central air, pet-free building, close to downtown. Mid-May availability. Non-smoking building. $775 per month. Call 767-7406 for application.

ARTIST STUDIO/OFFICE SPACE available, 31 E. Main St., Ste. B, Xenia. 1200 sqft. 2nd floor over looking Court House. Great natural light. $600 includes utilities with one-year lease. Security deposit required. 937-369-3969.

CREATING SPACE for rent. 15’x11’ room with west and north windows in building with other creative types. $225/month. Call Bruce at 767-9455.

TWO DUPLEX UNITS AVAILABLE. Three bedroom, 1 bath each, side by side, one level, near Bill Duncan Park, close to town and schools. Fenced back yard and storage shed for each unit. West Duplex $900 plus deposit. East Duplex $1,100 plus deposit. Each unit pays own utilities. Good references. call 767-7958 leave message.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one, newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

FOR RENT: like new, five-room business suite, remodeled by Springfield Regional Medical. This can be your professional office space in Yellow Springs! Ample off-street parking, hot water heat and all utilities included. Rent recently adjusted downward as waiting room is now occupied. Professional Building, 716 Xenia Ave. Available now. 767-9290.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

NEW COFFEE SHOP NEEDS experienced baristas. Drop off resume for Court House Coffee at 29 E. Main St., Xenia or call 937-369-3969.

NOW HIRING friendly faces for Knickerbocker Pools. Locations in Xenia, Springfield and Huber Heights. Must be over 18, be available evenings and weekends, have valid OH DL and own transportation to work. Apply in person at 2000 N. U.S. 68 in Xenia. KnickerbockerPools.com.

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

HANDYGIRL available for weeding, painting, finish carpentry, running errands, organizing and much more. Call Margaret Silliman, 767-8594 or e-mail msilliman@donet.com.

MOWING SERVICES — trimming, pruning, yard/garden work, raised beds, weeding, mulching. All Around Home Services. Call/text Mark at 937-432-5555.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

VOICE LESSONS — Vocal therapy, vocal workshops. Learn to sing in a safe, supportive setting! Beginning to intermediate, ages 10–110. http://www.vocalcoachsantarosa.com or 707-490-6576.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

GOOD WITH FINANCES? Help someone and advertise your services here.

THE YSYOA SYMPHONY Bus to the Dayton Philharmonic (Leonard Bernstein, Stella Sung, Sean Neukom) departs from Yellow Springs High School at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 5. Bring $3 for the bus, tickets at the box office. No reservation needed. Phone 767-7001 for more information.

WANT A COLOR AD? Too bad: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color — we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com.

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

THE FAMILY OF Marianne Grote would like to thank everyone for their support. Your kind words and beautiful cards have comforted us during this sad time.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.