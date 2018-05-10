PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
— Public Notice —
Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7 p.m.
Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,
100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387
CONSENT AGENDA:
Minor Subdivision and replat of two properties located at 450 Allen Street
-Parcel ID #F19000100160001300, property owner: Mary Jane Short, and 1212
Corry Street-Parcel ID #F19000100160008000, property owners: Timothy
Barhorst and Barbara Zulliger.
REVIEW OF MINUTES:
• Minutes of April 9, 2018
• Minutes of April 24, 2018 Special Work Session
COMMUNICATIONS:
• Antioch Proposal for PND
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
1. Conditional Use Application – Carol Gifford and Daniel Merfeld,
owners of 102 Pleasant Street in the R-B, Moderate Density Residential
District, are seeking approval for an accessor y dwelling unit. Parcel ID
#F19000100110014400
2. Conditional Use Application – Steven and Stacey Wirrig, owners of
335 Orton Road in the R-A, Low Density Residential District, are seeking
approval for an accessor y dwelling unit. Parcel ID#F19000100160003100
OLD BUSINESS:
• Minimum Lot Frontages
• RVs/Tiny Homes/Mobile Homes
• RV parking
• Review of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommoda-
tions for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any
person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of
Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.com for
more information.
