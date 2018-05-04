Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION
YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:
A. Conditional Use Application – Carol Gifford and Daniel Merfeld,
owners of 102 Pleasant Street in the R-B, Moderate Density Residential
District, are seeking approval for an accessor y dwelling unit. Parcel ID
#F19000100110014400
B. Conditional Use Application – Steven and Stacey Wirrig, owners of
335 Orton Road in the R-A, Low Density Residential District, are seeking
approval for an accessor y dwelling unit. Parcel ID#F19000100160003100

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:
DATE: Monday, May 14, 2018 TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,
100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity to
appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone
appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing a copy
to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The applica-
tions, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Village
Manager on the 2nd floor of the Br yan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street,
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or
procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone
767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.
Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator

