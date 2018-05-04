PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION

YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

A. Conditional Use Application – Carol Gifford and Daniel Merfeld,

owners of 102 Pleasant Street in the R-B, Moderate Density Residential

District, are seeking approval for an accessor y dwelling unit. Parcel ID

#F19000100110014400

B. Conditional Use Application – Steven and Stacey Wirrig, owners of

335 Orton Road in the R-A, Low Density Residential District, are seeking

approval for an accessor y dwelling unit. Parcel ID#F19000100160003100

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:

DATE: Monday, May 14, 2018 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,

100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity to

appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone

appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing a copy

to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The applica-

tions, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Village

Manager on the 2nd floor of the Br yan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street,

Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or

procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone

767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator