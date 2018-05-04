VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Human Relations Commission

Thursday, May 3, 7 p.m.

• Village Council

Monday, May 7

6 p.m.: Executive Session

7 p.m.: Regular Meeting

• Justice System Task Force

Tuesday, May 8, 7 p.m.

in Rooms A & B

• Arts and Culture

Commission

Wednesday, May 9, 5:30 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council

Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is

committed to providing reasonable

accommodations for people with

disabilities. The Council meeting is

wheelchair accessible. Any person

requiring a disability accommodation

should contact the Village Clerk of

Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-

mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us

for more information.