Yellow Springs Public Notices

PUBLIC MEETINGS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Human Relations Commission
Thursday, May 3, 7 p.m.

• Village Council
Monday, May 7
6 p.m.: Executive Session
7 p.m.: Regular Meeting

• Justice System Task Force
Tuesday, May 8, 7 p.m.
in Rooms A & B

• Arts and Culture
Commission
Wednesday, May 9, 5:30 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council
Chambers unless otherwise noted.
The Village of Yellow Springs is
committed to providing reasonable
accommodations for people with
disabilities. The Council meeting is
wheelchair accessible. Any person
requiring a disability accommodation
should contact the Village Clerk of
Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-
mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us
for more information.

