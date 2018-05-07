Restorative Justice Conference to return

The Second Restorative Justice Conference will be held on June 1 and 2 in Yellow Springs. The conference will focus on the relevant topic of “Healing Harms In Sexual and Family Violence.” The conference is hosted by Antioch College and Community Empowerment Organization, a village nonprofit.

Three experts in the field will be featured at the conference: Duke Fisher, lead trainer at Learning Labs, Inc., and at the Skimore College Project on Restorative Justice; Dr. Joan Pennell, founding director of the Center for Family and Community Engagement and professor of social work at North Carolina State University; and Kaaren M. Williamsen, director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center at the University of Michigan. The three will speak and provide training based on their work with survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, discussing the role of restorative practices in deepening healing and closure for victims.

The conference will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 1, with a free-to-the-public community circle at the Bryan Center. A panel discussion will include special guest speakers Raymond TeKorako Ruka, Maori elder and priest of Waitaha; and Richard Biehl, director and chief of police of the Dayton Police Department. Saturday’s all-day training at Antioch College will require a ticket.

For more information on the conference, and to register, visit tinyurl.com/rj-tickets. Individuals, companies and organizations interested in becoming sponsoring partners for this or future Restorative Justice Conferences should contact ceononprofit00@gmail.com or jberman@antiochcollege.edu.