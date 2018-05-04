SPRING CLEAN-UP WEEK BEGINS MON., MAY 7

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

During the week of May 7–11,

household items large and small that

are placed at the curb with your regu-

lar trash pick-up will be removed for

free by Rumpke. This ser vice is for

Village solid waste customers only.

If you have any general questions,

please call 767-7202 x221.

RUMPKE BULK ITEMS RULES:

• GLASS – must be broken out of

window frames, shower doors,

storm doors, etc. by customer

• CONSTRUCTION ITEMS –

6 cans of construction or 2 full

hoppers is the limit

• FREON CONTAINING UNITS

– Freon must be removed from

item by customer

• MATTRESSES – should be

wrapped and marked/the frame

broken to indicate the presence of

bed bugs

Limbs and brush, as well as old

tires, are not accepted by Rumpke.

Please visit http://www.co.greene.oh.us

& click on Environmental Ser vices

for more information.

Rumpke is proud to partner with

The Village of Yellow Springs to keep

our community clean and green!