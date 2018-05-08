Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Elections

Today is election day

Today is election day; residents of Yellow Springs (all precincts) and precinct 456 of Miami Township will vote at Antioch University Midwest, 900 Dayton Street, in Yellow Springs, located at the corner of E. Enon Rd. and Dayton St. Precinct 455 of Miami Township, which begins east of Meredith Road, will vote at Cedarville Grace Baptist Church , 109 N. Main St., in Cedarville.

For others in the school district, you can confirm your voting location using the Greene County Board of Elections Poll Finder. Sample ballots can also be viewed according to district and precinct by clicking here.

For information on the proposed school levy which will appear on the ballot, click here.

The polls are open today until 7:30 p.m.

