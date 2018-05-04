Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the

course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard

under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda

will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will

be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please

write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6 p.m.)

• To Discuss the Discipline of a Public Employee.

REGULAR MEETING (7 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA (7:10 p.m.)

• Minutes of April 16, 2018 Regular Meeting

• Resolution 2018-13 Forming an Agreement between the Village of

Yellow Springs and the Greene County, Ohio Engineer for a Cooperative

Paving Program

• Resolution 2018-15 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter Into an

Agreement with ODOT for Ramp and Dome Repair and Construction for

2018

• Ordinance 2018-16 Repealing Chapter 1020.04 “Maintenance

Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow

Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 1020.04 “Maintenance

Requirements”

• Ordinance 2018-17 Repealing Section 1248.01(A) “R-A, Low Density

Residential District” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow

Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section 1248.01(A) “R-A, Low Density

Residential District”

• Ordinance 2018-18 Repealing Section 1260.04(A)(6) “Uses; Accessor y

Buildings and Structures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of

Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section 1260(A)(6) “Uses;

Accessor y Buildings and Structures”

• Ordinance 2018-19 Repealing Section 1262.02(B) “Procedures: Public

Notice” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

and Replacing it With a New Section 1262.02(B) “Procedures: Public Notice”

• Ordinance 2018-20 Repealing Section 1250.03 (A) “Spatial

Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs,

Ohio and Enacting a New Section 1250.03(A) “Spatial Requirements”

• Ordinance 2018-21 Repealing Section 1262.08(E)(1) “Conditional Use

Requirements: Residential: Accessor y Dwelling Units” of the Codified

Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New

Section 1262.08(E)(1) “Conditional Use Requirements: Residential:

Accessor y Dwelling Units”

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-14

Amending the Employee Personnel Manual to Add One Holiday to the

Recognized Holiday Calendar

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2018-15 Approving the Editing and

Inclusion of Certain Ordinances and Resolutions as Parts of the Various

Component Codes of the Codified Ordinances: Approving Adopting and

Enacting New Matter in the Updated and Revised Codified Ordinances:

Repealing Ordinances and Resolutions in Conflict Therewith: Publishing

the Enactment of New Matter; and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2018-09 Creating a Permanent Glass Farm

Conser vation Area Management Committee

• Reading of Resolution 2018-14 Creating an Economic Development

Incentive Policy

• Reading of Resolution 2018-16 Approving an Employment Agreement

for the Position of Finance Director

SPECIAL REPOR TS (7:35 p.m.)

• HRC Annual Report

OLD BUSINESS (7:40 p.m.)

• Housing Advisor y Board Report on Community Conversations/Next Steps

(MacQueen: 45 min.)

• Utility Tiering Discussion (Kreeger: 15 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9 p.m.)

• May 21:

+ Tobacco 21 Discussion

+ JSTF Proposal for Permanent Commission Status

+ Fees for Event Ser vices Discussion

+ Diversity Outreach Hiring Policy Draft

+ JSTF Mayor’s Court Recommendation

• June 4: First Reading of Ordinance 2018-XX Making Sale of Tobacco to

Persons under the Age of 21 a Misdemeanor in the Village of Yellow Springs

• June 18: Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-XX

Making Sale of Tobacco to Persons under the Age of 21 a Misdemeanor in

the Village of Yellow SpringsThe next regular meeting of the Council of the

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will

be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 21, 2018 in Council Chambers, John

Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

