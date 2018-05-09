Villagers reject school facilities levy

Yellow Springs residents resoundingly voted down a combined property tax/income tax levy for new and renovated facilities at Yellow Springs High School/McKinney School on Tuesday, May 8. Sixty-four percent of voters, or 1,309 villagers, cast “no” votes on the levy, while 730 villagers, or 35.8 percent, voted for the levy, according to unofficial results late Tuesday night from the Greene County Board of Elections. Altogether, 2,039 Yellow Springs and Miami Township residents cast ballots, or 53 percent of voters.

The vote was only the third time in local history that a levy for Yellow Springs schools was defeated, according to Yellow Springs News archives.

The levy included two new taxes, a 37-year, 4.7 mill bond issue and 0.25 percent income tax increase. For the owner of an average priced Yellow Springs home who made a median wage, the levy would have cost about $450 a year, and would have raised $18.5 million for a combined rebuild/renovation at the high school. The levy discussion was framed by growing community concerns regarding affordability, sparked by increasing living costs in the village.

The vote came at the end of an year-and-a-half-long effort by the local school district to raise funding to improve school facilities. While the May 8 levy was substantially less than an initial option presented by school leaders of a $32 million combined K-12 facility, leaders had indicated they would be returning to voters for future funding for improvements to Mills Lawn School.

See the May 11 Yellow Springs News for more detailed coverage of the levy vote, and other election results.