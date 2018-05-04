WATER QUALITY REPORT/CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT

The Village of Yellow Springs

recently posted the 2017 Consumer

Confidence Report on the Village

website. A link to view the report was

placed on each utility bill. Copies of

the Consumer Confidence Repor t

are available by request at the Utility

Office, located at the Br yan Com-

munity Center. That office is open

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the

Consumer Confidence Report may

contact Water Plant Superintendent

Brad Ault at 767-7208.

Patti Bates,

Village Manager