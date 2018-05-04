WATER QUALITY REPORT/CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT
- Published: May 3, 2018
The Village of Yellow Springs
recently posted the 2017 Consumer
Confidence Report on the Village
website. A link to view the report was
placed on each utility bill. Copies of
the Consumer Confidence Repor t
are available by request at the Utility
Office, located at the Br yan Com-
munity Center. That office is open
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone with questions about the
Consumer Confidence Report may
contact Water Plant Superintendent
Brad Ault at 767-7208.
Patti Bates,
Village Manager
