YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU
- Published: May 3, 2018
The Village of Yellow Springs is accepting applications for:
PART-TIME BUILDING MONITOR at the
JOHN BRYAN COMMUNITY CENTER
• May to September, schedule varies between 10-20 hours per week
during evenings and weekends.
• Responsibilities include overseeing the Youth Center and gym, assist-
ing in special youth events and performing some janitorial duties.
• Must submit to a background check and be able to pass a drug test.
• Must be 18 years of age to apply.
Application forms are available at http://www.yso.com or 100 Dayton Street. For infor-
mation contact Ruthe Ann Lillich at rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us, or call her
at (937) 767-3402 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Deadline for applications is Monday, May 7 at 4 p.m.
