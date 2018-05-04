Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
May
04
2018
Yellow Springs Public Notices

YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU
The Village of Yellow Springs is accepting applications for:

PART-TIME BUILDING MONITOR at the
JOHN BRYAN COMMUNITY CENTER
• May to September, schedule varies between 10-20 hours per week
during evenings and weekends.
• Responsibilities include overseeing the Youth Center and gym, assist-
ing in special youth events and performing some janitorial duties.
• Must submit to a background check and be able to pass a drug test.
• Must be 18 years of age to apply.

Application forms are available at http://www.yso.com or 100 Dayton Street. For infor-
mation contact Ruthe Ann Lillich at rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us, or call her
at (937) 767-3402 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Deadline for applications is Monday, May 7 at 4 p.m.

