YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU

The Village of Yellow Springs is accepting applications for:

PART-TIME BUILDING MONITOR at the

JOHN BRYAN COMMUNITY CENTER

• May to September, schedule varies between 10-20 hours per week

during evenings and weekends.

• Responsibilities include overseeing the Youth Center and gym, assist-

ing in special youth events and performing some janitorial duties.

• Must submit to a background check and be able to pass a drug test.

• Must be 18 years of age to apply.

Application forms are available at http://www.yso.com or 100 Dayton Street. For infor-

mation contact Ruthe Ann Lillich at rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us, or call her

at (937) 767-3402 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Deadline for applications is Monday, May 7 at 4 p.m.