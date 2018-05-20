Free film screening to feature ‘Selma’

Yellow Springs-based Young People of Color and The 365 Project, with support from the local Unitarian Universalist congregation, will present a free screening of the award-winning 2014 film “Selma” on Monday, May 21, at the Little Art Theatre in downtown Yellow Springs.

The presentation is part of the Elaine Comegys Film Festival series, which is marking its 10th annual outing this year.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and showtime is at 6:30. A moderated discussion will follow at 8:30 p.m.

“Selma” is an historical drama depicting the people and events associated with the 1965 voting rights marches that originated in that Alabama city. The film, directed by Ava DuVernay, was nominated for an Academy Award in the best picture category, and won the Academy Award for best original song, “Glory,” by Common and Springfield, Ohio, native, John Legend. The American Film Institute named it Movie of the Year.

The local film festival was founded after the 2007 death of longtime Yellow Springs resident Elaine Comegys, who was an advocate for fairness and equality for minorities. A native of Charleston, W.Va., she came to Yellow Springs in the mid-1970s as a faculty member in the Co-op Department at Antioch College, later becoming Dean of Students.

The 365 Project established the Elaine Comegys Film Festival to honor her memory by screening free thought-provoking films of cultural importance to the black community.