S. Marie Adams Perry Payton, 88, of Milwaukee Wis., left this world peacefully on May 5, 2018 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital. Marie was born July 30, 1929 in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of LeRoy “PaPa” Adams and Mary Schooler Adams. She attended John Bryan High School and graduated in 1946.

Marie married David M. Perry, Sr. on Jan. 5, 1947 in Covington, Ky., then moved to Cleveland, Ohio. To this union a son, David M. Perry, Jr. was born. A year later, they moved back to Yellow Springs.

Marie married Charles Payton in 1957. To this union a son, Craig Payton, and a daughter, Crista Payton, were born. They moved to Milwaukee, Wis. in 1966.

She worked as a secretary at Wright-Patterson AFB and Westgate Labs in Yellow Springs. Marie received her teaching degree from Alverno College and taught elementary school. She was a librarian at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wis. Marie was a long time member of St. Marks AME Church in Milwaukee where she sang in the choir and was active in several church committees.

Marie and her daughter, Crista, loved to travel. They traveled to many places in Europe and all over the United States. Marie was a member of the Victorettes of Yellow Springs. She loved the Victorettes and attended annual reunions.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Mary Adams; brother, Homer Schooler (Henrietta); husband, Charles Payton; son, Craig Payton; and brothers, Raymond Adams and Vonley Adams. She is survived by her oldest son, David M. Perry, Jr. (Sharon); daughter, Crista M. Payton; brother, Philip Adams (Brenda, deceased); and sister, Margo Adams Riddle (Ronald, deceased); one granddaughter, Marla E. Perry-Brashears; four great grandchildren, John, Tiana, JaVonne, and JaMar Brashears; one great great granddaughter, Riley Brashears; and a host of other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 17, 2 p.m., at Central Chapel A.M.E. Church.