Aug 2–9, 2018 Classifieds

MOVING SALE: clothes, furniture, knick-knacks. Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m-–3 p.m. Next to Peifer Orchards, 4620 Route 68.

SALE: Assortment of clothing, kitchen items, small furniture and other household goodies. 8 a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4. 101 Tower Ct.

THULE RACEWAY Pro 2 Bike Rack, Thule Frame Adapter (2 ea.), $250. InnoFR Roof Rail Stay Set, $125. 937-672-8255.

ATTRACTIVE, MODERN DRESSER — $50. Call 767-2700 for more information.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the News office, Dark Star Books or Town Drug.

FOREVER HOMES WANTED: Two tuxedo kittens, bro and sis, 4–5 months old. Lovingly fostered and in excellent health. Help with spay/neuter available. Call 767-7169 or call or text 614-309-6294.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253½ Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

RESPONSIBLE, RESPECTFUL, Renaissance performer in search of housing for September and October. Many local references available. Can pay in advance. Open to different housing options. Carl Asch 717-304-7694.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (The old Lumber Yard). Rates vary from $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

FOR RENT: FULLY furnished second floor, two-bedroom, 1 full bath, long-term stay, available September 1. Hard wood and ceramic tile floors, full-sized kitchen with granite countertops, washer/dryer. Central AC and gas heat. Private deck overlooks Glen Helen. Private parking. Utilities and trash included. Wi-fi not included but available. Pet- and smoke-free building. $900/month. http://www.theowlsroost.com. E-mail: owlsroost736@gmail.com or call 937-736-0002.

THREE BEDROOM, 1 bath, basement, attached garage, hardwood flooring, immediate occupancy. $1,300. Kimberly RE/MAX, 937-271-2832.

FOR RENT— close to town and schools. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, half of double, one level. Fenced-in back yard. Lease and deposit and utilities and references. 767-7958; leave message.

FOR RENT— newly renovated, half of double. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer hookup. Fenced back yard. Walk to town and schools. Lease and utilities and deposit. References. 767-7958; leave message.

HOUSE FOR RENT — Three bedrooms, large yard, garden space, double garage, air conditioning, one pet OK. Close to town center. Available August. $1,200/month. Call 937-760-7715.

HOUSE FOR RENT: Three bedroom, one bath, natural landscape adjacent to Whitehall Farm, energy-efficient all-electric plus wood stove, $1,200 per month. Call 360-441-3379.

QUIET OFFICE SPACE available, wheelchair accessible building, ample parking, close to downtown. Shared reception area. One-year lease required. Contact Pamela at 767-7609, leave message.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one, newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

FOUND: Backpack on fence at Gaunt Park Hill. Call to describe 902-3532.

WE ARE LOOKING for lifeguards who can work during the day starting in September. Interested but not certified? No worries — we will train you! Candidates must be able to complete a pre-requisite swimming skills to qualify. Contact Antioch College Aquatics Manager, Mark Luzader for more info at 937-319-0106 or email mluzader@antiochcollege.edu.

CLEAN CAB is looking for qualified drivers. Days/nights/weeekend shifts available. Please contact Brian at 937-242-8779.

IN THE FALL OF 2018, Antioch College will launch the Learning Collaborative, offerings of non-credit classes taught by area instructors on weekends and evenings. Topics can range anywhere from business planning classes to the creative arts. If you have an expertise that you would like to share through a class, either one-session or multiple sessions, please provide a 500 word overview of the class offering, your experience in the area, and your estimate of what students would be charged to take the course. Course fees would be shared equally between the instructor and Antioch College. Information may be submitted here: http://learning-collaborative.antiochcollege.edu. Please reply by Monday, August 6, 2018.

YELLOW SPRINGS SCHOOLS is accepting applications for the School Psychologist for the 2018–19 school year. Part-time: 105–120 days per year, based on eight hrs/day; days/hours are to be determined based on final schedule. Job posting and application requirements can be found on the District website at http://www.ysschools.org under Menu > District Information > Employment link.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

ALL AROUND HOME services. Painting, repairs, trim work, maximizing storage space, custom closets, cleaning out garages, removing debris, yard/garden work, raised beds. I help you to make your house your home. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

DAVID ZIMMERMAN, Insurance Services. When you are ready to enroll in a plan or if you would like help understanding your Medicare choices, call me. I am a licensed and certified sales representative with AARP United Health Care, Anthem Blue/ Blue Shield and Medical Mutual of Ohio. 937-215-0648

MUSIC LESSONS in Yellow Springs: piano and band instruments. 35 years experience. Great activity for YS youth and adults! Deb Duvall. 551-580-8525.

FUN AND GROWTH in Cuernavaca. Mario Rodriguez is in town again. Several people have expressed an interest in meeting him to find out about the Spanish Immersion Program in Cuernavaca. He’s happy to talk to people individually, but there will also be a group meeting/potluck Thursday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Senior Center. The best way to reach him is by emailing judithskillings@yahoo.com, or calling 937-562-1900. In addition to the Spanish Immersion program (two weeks) and the “in English” Cultural Immersion program (one week), in December of this year, Mario and his wife, Josefina, will be hosting a Folk Arts experience. Cuernavaca is rich in the traditions of Mexican Folk Art. Mario and a local collective of artists have put together a program where local artists will work with participants to share some of the folk art traditions of Mexico. Possibilities include working with weavers, painters, workers in clay, amate specialists, and bead workers. It is anticipated that the skill levels of participants will range from individuals with very basic skills to participants who are also artists and there will be opportunities for sharing wisdom, experience and techniques.

YELLOW SPRINGS PORCHFEST, Sat., Oct. 6, noon–7 p.m. Help turn our porches into stages for neighborhood musicians. Seeking performers, sponsors and venues. To get involved or for more info: YSporchfest.com.

HAVE YOU BEEN a victim of Yellow Springs Police misconduct, or have the police not handled your complaint appropriately, or the complaint of a friend or family member? We count on the Yellow Springs Police to serve and protect the community, but they are human, and subject to human error. Therefore, we believe it is essential to create accountability structures so that the police have the support of the community in their mission. The Yellow Springs Police Accountability Coalition wants to hear from you. Contact 937-931-5304 or yspoliceaccountability@lists.riseup.net.

YS/WOODSTOCK LEGEND Duke Dewy’s selected original picks from his 50 years epic recording career; 40 cuts from 22 amazing bands. Get the three CD limited edition before it’s gone. Available now for only $30. Call 937-831-3531.

