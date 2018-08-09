Aug 9–16, 2018 Classifieds

YARD/PORCH SALE: rain or shine! Arty, quirky, vintage, including Champion juicer, vintage cameras, framed art, books. Saturday, August 11, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 145 W. North College St.

SALE: Household goodies, clothes, books, Ikea glass desktop, hydration backpack and duvets. Saturday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m. – 12 noon. 418 N. Stafford Street.

SEIZE THE NICE DAYS and empty garages and basements. Get a yard sale going and announce it here!

ATTRACTIVE, MODERN DRESSER — $50. Call 767-2700 for more information.

MOVING — free and low-cost items including closets, dressers, desk, media center, coffee tables, large work table, mini-fridge. 917-557-4051.

MOVING: free and low- cost items including closets, dressers, desk, media center, coffee tables, large work table and mini-fridge. Call 917-557-4051.

OASIS IN TOWN — green, shady ranch, a block from Antioch Wellness. Year-round sunroom, living room and fireplace, TV room. 2 bed, office, 2 1/2 bath, appliances, fresh carpet. Available mid-to-late Sept. May see now. $1,350/month. Call Mark: 767-7406.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your sevices or items for exchange.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253½ Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

NEEDED: your worn old yoga mat(s) to give my dear injured dog Jasper better traction on the wood floors. If you’re ready to replace a funky one, we would gratefully put it to a good use. Laurel Finch 324-1503.

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

RESPONSIBLE, RESPECTFUL, Renaissance performer in search of housing for September and October. Many local references available. Can pay in advance. Open to different housing options. Carl Asch 717-304-7694.

Apartment being renovated — looking for housesitting opportunities or short-term rental. One person and service dog. 937-242-1475

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (The old Lumber Yard). Rates vary from $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

THREE BEDROOM, 1 bath, basement, attached garage, hardwood flooring, immediate occupancy. $1,300. Kimberly RE/MAX, 937-271-2832.

FOR RENT— close to town and schools. Three bedrooms and 1 bath, half of double, one level. Fenced-in back yard. Lease and deposit and utilities and references. 767-7958; leave message.

FOR RENT— newly renovated, half of double. Three bedrooms, 1 bath. Eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer hookup. Fenced back yard. Walk to town and schools. Lease and utilities and deposit. References. 767-7958; leave message.

QUIET OFFICE SPACE available, wheelchair accessible building, ample parking, close to downtown. Shared reception area. One-year lease required. Contact Pamela at 767-7609, leave message.

OASIS IN TOWN — green, shady ranch, a block from Antioch Wellness. Year-round sunroom and patio, living room and fireplace, TV rm. Two bedrooms, office, 2 1/2 bathrooms, appliances, fresh carpet. Available mid-to-late Sept. May see now. $1,350/month. Call Mark: 767-7406.

FOR RENT: FULLY furnished second floor, two-bedroom, 1 full bath, long-term stay, available September 1. Hard wood and ceramic tile floors, full-sized kitchen with granite countertops, washer/dryer. Central AC and gas heat. Private deck overlooks Glen Helen. Private parking. Utilities and trash included. Wi-fi not included but available. Pet- and smoke-free building. $900/month. http://www.theowlsroost.com. E-mail: owlsroost736@gmail.com or call 937-736-0002.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one, newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

Open Sunday, Aug. 12, 2–4 p.m., 4470 U.S. 68 N. Lovely 1½-story house on the edge of Yellow Springs in the Township. Eight nice-sized rooms — Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. 1.33 acres, large 2-car garage with 2-room shop attached. Large office area, covered patio — one-of-a-kind in this area. Come by or call Roger See, 937-322-4996. See and Associates Realty.

3 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 bath brick ranch on 3 acres. 1,616 square feet, hardwood floors, wood-burning stove, attached 2 car garage. Many recent updates include geothermal heat/ac, kitchen, baths. Established fruit trees, raspberries, blueberries, 12×32 run-in barn. Located near Twin Towers Park. Organically-managed land since 2006, perfect for homesteaders, hobby farm or horse owners. $196,000. 378 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Rd. Open house Sunday,Aug 12. 1:00-3:00 p.m., or call Laura 474-2275.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

WE ARE LOOKING for lifeguards who can work during the day starting in September. Interested but not certified? No worries — we will train you! Candidates must be able to complete a pre-requisite swimming skills to qualify. Contact Antioch College Aquatics Manager, Mark Luzader for more info at 937-319-0106 or email mluzader@antiochcollege.edu.

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

ALL AROUND HOME services. Painting, repairs, trim work, maximizing storage space, custom closets, cleaning out garages, removing debris, yard/garden work, raised beds. I help you to make your house your home. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

After-school care, in my home. Grades first through sixth. Will pick up from school or bus stop. Students receive great snacks, help with homework, arts and crafts, play area in and out. Former teacher. Carole, 937-319-6314.

EXPERIENCED non-profit grant writer and manager available for contract. Primary experience federal and state grants, also local foundations. Contact Ara Beal at aragbeal@gmail.com or 937-562-1328 for a quote.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

DAVID ZIMMERMAN, Insurance Services. When you are ready to enroll in a plan or if you would like help understanding your Medicare choices, call me. I am a licensed and certified sales representative with AARP United Health Care, Anthem Blue/ Blue Shield and Medical Mutual of Ohio. 937-215-0648

GOOD WITH FINANCES? Help someone and advertise your services here.

MUSIC LESSONS in Yellow Springs: piano and band instruments. 35 years experience. Great activity for YS youth and adults! Deb Duvall. 551-580-8525.

YELLOW SPRINGS PORCHFEST, Sat., Oct. 6, noon–7 p.m. Help turn our porches into stages for neighborhood musicians. Seeking performers, sponsors and venues. To get involved or for more info: YSporchfest.com.

HAVE YOU BEEN a victim of Yellow Springs Police misconduct, or have the police not handled your complaint appropriately, or the complaint of a friend or family member? We count on the Yellow Springs Police to serve and protect the community, but they are human, and subject to human error. Therefore, we believe it is essential to create accountability structures so that the police have the support of the community in their mission. The Yellow Springs Police Accountability Coalition wants to hear from you. Contact 937-931-5304 or yspoliceaccountability@lists.riseup.net.

YS/WOODSTOCK LEGEND Duke Dewy’s selected original picks from his 50 years epic recording career; 40 cuts from 22 amazing bands. Get the three CD limited edition before it’s gone. Available now for only $30. Call 937-831-3531.

WANT A COLOR AD? Too bad: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color — we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com.

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.