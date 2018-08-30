August 30–September 7, 2018 Classifieds

2012 CHEVY SONIC. One owner, all maintenance at dealership. $4,750 obo. 513-855-3599.

KENNEDY, GIFFORD and Womack’s yard sale part two! Friday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 1201 Xenia Ave. Antiques, uniques and treasures of all kinds. The best junk around, waiting to be found. Rain date TBA.

MULTI_FAMILY GARAGE SALE. 715 Xenia Ave. Saturday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.. Small furniture, art, home decor, baby things, camping equipment, vintage and a lot more.

YAMAHA VIOLIN, excellent condition, full size w/case. Barely used, paid $600, asking $200. Call 937-620-3639 before 8 p.m. to come try it out.

FOR SALE: McCullock chipper/shredder, like new, 14 amps $100. Ladder, 14 ft, wooden, $15. French bistro table, 30 inches wide, marble top, cast iron base. 767-2071.

HONDA 2005 MOPED, yellow, 5,530 miles. Excellent shape, rides like new. $1,000 obo. 767-1361 or 768-2007.

NEW AT EPIC BOOK SHOP: Dance of the Trustees: On the Astonishing Concerns of a Small Ohio Township, by Dylan Taylor-Lehman, $21.95, Ohio State Univ. Press. Dylan is coming to the shop on Fri. Aug. 31 for a book talk & signing, 6:30–8 p.m.. (the book is available now).

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (The old Lumber Yard). Rates vary from $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

THREE BEDROOM, 1 bath, basement, attached garage, hardwood flooring, immediate occupancy. $1,300. Kimberly RE/MAX, 937-271-2832.

FOR RENT: FULLY furnished second floor, two-bedroom, 1 full bath, long-term stay, available September 1. Hard wood and ceramic tile floors, full-sized kitchen with granite countertops, washer/dryer. Central AC and gas heat. Private deck overlooks Glen Helen. Private parking. Utilities and trash included. Wi-fi not included but available. Pet- and smoke-free building. $900/month. http://www.theowlsroost.com. E-mail: owlsroost736@gmail.com or call 937-736-0002.

OFFICE, Light Industrial, Commercial space availble. Just blocks from downtown YS. Call or text 937-215-8986

CEDARVILLE — large, two-bedroom, second floor, off-street parking, gas heat, all utilities furnished. Pet-free building. $695 per month. 767-9290.

ONE FLOOR EXECUTIVE ranch. Green and shady on Livermore Street, near Antioch’s Wellness Center. Year-round sun room, patio, living room with fireplace, tv room, two-bedrooms, small office or extra bedroom. Fresh carpet, 2½ baths, appliances. Available September. $1,350/month. Free of pets or smoking. Call Mark 937-767-7406

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one, newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

WE ARE LOOKING for lifeguards who can work during the day starting in September. Interested but not certified? No worries — we will train you! Candidates must be able to complete a pre-requisite swimming skills to qualify. Contact Antioch College Aquatics Manager, Mark Luzader for more info at 937-319-0106 or email mluzader@antiochcollege.edu.

YS LAWN CARE & LANDSCAPING COMPANY is looking for reliable and experienced help. Part-time and full-time positions available. Please contact 937-697-1750 or ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

ALL AROUND HOME services. Painting, repairs, trim work, maximizing storage space, custom closets, cleaning out garages, removing debris, yard/garden work, raised beds. I help you to make your house your home. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

MEDICARE POLICIES. When you are ready to enroll in a plan or if you would like help understanding your Medicare choices, call me. I am a licensed and certified sales representative with AARP United Health Care, Anthem Blue/ Blue Shield. David Zimmerman, 937-215-0648

EXPERIENCED non-profit grant writer and manager available for contract. Primary experience federal and state grants, also local foundations. Contact Ara Beal at aragbeal@gmail.com or 937-562-1328 for a quote.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

GUTTER CLEANING — Protect your home from water damage do to clogged gutters. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

VISH’S EARTHSCAPING: It’s time to plant trees! Fall clean-up, hauling, expert pruning of trees and hedges. Mulching, installation of beds, borders, trees, gravel paths, and stonework. Local. References available. Vish, 937-450-2129.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

CAN’T GET STARTED? Can’t get done? Decluttering is hard. I bring compassion and persistence. Free consultation. Local references. Call Anne, 937-319-1560. http://www.decluttering-service.com.

AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM care, in my home. Grades first through sixth. Will pick up from school. Students will receive great snacks, help with homework, arts and crafts, play area in and out. Also provide “No School Day Program Care.” Limited space, call in advance. Former teacher. Carole, 937-319-6314.

YELLOW SPRINGS PORCHFEST, Sat., Oct. 6, noon–7 p.m. Help turn our porches into stages for neighborhood musicians. Seeking performers, sponsors and venues. To get involved or for more info: YSporchfest.com.

YS/WOODSTOCK LEGEND Duke Dewy’s selected original picks from his 50 years epic recording career; 40 cuts from 22 amazing bands. Get the three CD limited edition before it’s gone. Available now for only $30. Call 937-831-3531.

