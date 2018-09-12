September 13–20, 2018 Classifieds

HONDA 2005 MOPED, yellow, 5,530 miles. Excellent shape, rides like new. $1,000 obo. 767-1361 or 768-2007.

FOR SALE: 2002 Pontiac Bonneville, $3,000, and 2010 Ford F-150 FX4 Super Cab, $17,500. 767-1997.

FOR SALE: 2008 red Prius. 125,000 miles. My loss is your gain. $4,700. Call Maxine at 937-760-7715.

ANNUAL NEIGHBORHOOD GARAGE SALE: Stadium Heights: Friday, Sept. 14, 8:30 a.m–5 p.m; Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m–4 p.m. Treasures old and new, furniture, video games and systems, boots, clothing, toys, and a special item: six walnut gunstock blanks.

ART AND STUDIO SALE at The Big Art Studio, 247½ Xenia Ave. above Little Art Theatre. Artwork at discounted prices, art supplies, clothes, treasures of all kinds. Friday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

GREAT STUFF downsizing sale! Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 29, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Massage table and wellness items. Drums and instruments. Art and decor. Beads and jewelry-making supplies. Antiques. Books and CDs. Bedding and mattress toppers. Painted furniture. Treasures, crystals and weird stuff. 207 N. Winter St.

SEIZE THE NICE DAYS and empty garages and basements. Get a yard sale going and announce it here!

WOODEN CHICKEN CRATE for transporting chickens $25 OBO. Four-horse power Troy-Bilt lawn mower $40 OBO. Two-frame reversible motorized honey extractor $50 OBO. Top bar beehive, used 1 season, insulated roof $50 OBO. Window air conditioner $30 OBO. Contact the Sontags at 767-2491 or ltsontag@gmail.com.

LIKE NEW or gently used young women’s bike. Call 767-1384.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

TEMPORARY RENTAL: Nov.–April. Two bedroom plus office, two bath. One level plus basement. Large fenced backyard with two decks, hardwood floors, newly renovated chef’s kitchen, washer and dryer, fully furnished, central AC /gas heat. Smoke-free home. Short walk to downtown. $1,300 utilities included. Call or text 937-901-6553.

SENIOR GENTLEMEN looking for temporary, furnished housing. Local referrals. Call Carl at 937-767-2101 or 740-504-1497.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (The old Lumber Yard). Rates vary from $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

QUIET OFFICE SPACE available, wheelchair accessible building, ample parking, close to downtown. Shared reception area. One-year lease required. Contact Pamela at 767-7609, leave message.

FOR RENT: FULLY furnished second floor, two-bedroom, 1 full bath, long-term stay, available September 1. Hard wood and ceramic tile floors, full-sized kitchen with granite countertops, washer/dryer. Central AC and gas heat. Private deck overlooks Glen Helen. Private parking. Utilities and trash included. Wi-fi not included but available. Pet- and smoke-free building. $900/month. http://www.theowlsroost.com. E-mail: owlsroost736@gmail.com or call 937-736-0002.

FOR RENT: FULLY furnished second floor, two-bedroom, 1 full bath, long-term stay, available now. Hard wood and ceramic tile floors, full-sized kitchen with granite countertops, washer/dryer. Central AC and gas heat. Private deck overlooks Glen Helen. Private parking. Utilities and trash included. Wi-fi not included but available. Pet- and smoke-free building. $900/month. http://www.theowlsroost.com. E-mail: owlsroost736@gmail.com or call 937-736-0002.

ONE FLOOR EXECUTIVE ranch. Green and shady on Livermore Street, near Antioch’s Wellness Center. Year-round sun room, patio, living room with fireplace, tv room, two bedrooms, small office or extra bedroom. Fresh carpet, 2½ baths, appliances. Available now. $1,350/month. Free of pets or smoking. Call Mark 767-7406

FOR RENT: Three bedroom home, 1 bath, screened-in porch, washer and dryer on West Whiteman St. $1,375/month utilities included. Contact Sarah 937-681-6580.

SMALL OFFICE SPACE (6’x6’) for rent $275/month. Co-working desk space $125/month. Yellow Springs office address with mailbox and use of conference room and drop-in desk space, starting at $50/month. Co- working painting studio space starting at $125/month, includes gallery hanging space. Available October 1. Perfect situation if you run a business from home but need a dedicated office or creative space. Call Kate at 937-319-1822. Please leave a message.

TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT, available Oct. 1. Off-street parking, close to college, downtown and schools. $675 month plus deposit. Water, sewer, and trash provided. Pet-free building. Please call 937-510-8141 for information and applications.

OFFICE: 716 Xenia Ave., south window wall, carpet, comfortable waiting area, ample off street parking, all utilities furnished. $310/month. 767-9290.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695; three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

MEDICARE POLICIES. When you are ready to enroll in a plan or if you would like help understanding your Medicare choices, call me. I am a licensed and certified sales representative with AARP United Health Care, Anthem Blue/ Blue Shield. David Zimmerman, 937-215-0648.

GUTTER CLEANING — Protect your home from water damage due to clogged gutters. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

VISH’S EARTHSCAPING: It’s time to plant trees! Fall clean-up, hauling, expert pruning of trees and hedges. Mulching, installation of beds, borders, trees, gravel paths, and stonework. Local. References available. Vish, 937-450-2129.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

DRINK BEER FOR BANDS! Join us Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Yellow Springs Brewery, from 7–9 p.m., to help raise money for YS PorchFest performers! A dollar from every YSB pint, growler and howler sold will benefit PorchFest musicians.

HONEYSUCKLE REMOVAL, dream dinners, dreamy get-a-ways, kayaking on the Little Miami, and a swell night on the town all for a good cause! Be there, at Tecumseh Land Trust’s Harvest Auction Friday, Sept. 14. Go to http://www.tecumsehlandtrust.org or call 767-9490 for tickets or more information.

LIVE MUSIC, smoked beef brisket, special guest former Ohio first lady Hope Taft, live auctioneer Jeff Harvey, and a sweet new raffle — all to benefit land and water conservation on Friday, Sept. 14! Go to http://www.tecumsehlandtrust.org or call 767-9490 for tickets or more information.

YS/WOODSTOCK LEGEND Duke Dewey’s selected original picks from his 50 years epic recording career; 40 cuts from 22 amazing bands. Get the three CD limited edition before it’s gone. Available now for only $30. Call 937-831-3531.

