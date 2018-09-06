September 6–13, 2018 Classifieds

2012 CHEVY SONIC. One owner, all maintenance at dealership. $4,250 obo. 513-855-3599.

FOR SALE: 2002 Pontiac Bonneville, $3,000, and 2010 Ford F-150 FX4 Super Cab, $17,500. 767-1997.

SEIZE THE NICE DAYS and empty garages and basements. Get a yard sale going and announce it here!

YAMAHA VIOLIN, excellent condition, full size w/case. Barely used, paid $600, asking $200. Call 937-620-3639 before 8 p.m. to come try it out.

FOR SALE: McCullock chipper/shredder, like new, 14 amps $100. Ladder, 14 ft, wooden, $15. French bistro table, 30 inches wide, marble top, cast iron base. 767-2071.

HONDA 2005 MOPED, yellow, 5,530 miles. Excellent shape, rides like new. $1,000 obo. 767-1361 or 768-2007.

WOODEN CHICKEN CRATE for transporting chickens $25 OBO. Four horse power Troy-Bilt lawn mower $40 OBO. Two frame reversible motorized honey extractor $50 OBO. Top bar beehive, used 1 season, insulated roof $50 OBO. Window air conditioner $30 OBO. Contact the Sontag’s at 767-2491 or ltsontag@gmail.com

SCHWINN “PROBE” BICYCLE, new tires, new brake pads, tuned up & ready to go, with Cannondale “Instep” trailer. $200. 767-8719.

FREE: Grinder for making stained glass and other misc. stained glass making stuff, weighted hoola hoop for adult, egg incubator, reel lawn mower, Solo backpack sprayer (only used for organic sprays, needs new nozzle), 2 wheel hoes, submersible stock tank heater. Contacts the Sontag’s at 767-2491 or ltsontag@gmail.com

HAMILTON FOLDING MUSIC stand, sturdy shower chair with adjustable legs, easy close wheeled walker, 27” oval quilting hoop, wood bed tray, 8 qt. and 4 qt. pressure cookers. 937-767-8624 Leave message.

MOVING? Free moving boxes and packing paper. Davidf419@yahoo.com

LIKE NEW or gently used young women’s bike. Call 767-1384.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (The old Lumber Yard). Rates vary from $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

THREE BEDROOM, 1 bath, basement, attached garage, hardwood flooring, immediate occupancy. $1,300. Kimberly RE/MAX, 937-271-2832.

QUIET OFFICE SPACE available, wheelchair accessible building, ample parking, close to downtown. Shared reception area. One-year lease required. Contact Pamela at 767-7609, leave message.

FOR RENT: FULLY furnished second floor, two-bedroom, 1 full bath, long-term stay, available September 1. Hard wood and ceramic tile floors, full-sized kitchen with granite countertops, washer/dryer. Central AC and gas heat. Private deck overlooks Glen Helen. Private parking. Utilities and trash included. Wi-fi not included but available. Pet- and smoke-free building. $900/month. http://www.theowlsroost.com. E-mail: owlsroost736@gmail.com or call 937-736-0002.

OFFICE, Light Industrial, Commercial space availble. Just blocks from downtown YS. Call or text 937-215-8986

ONE FLOOR EXECUTIVE ranch. Green and shady on Livermore Street, near Antioch’s Wellness Center. Year-round sun room, patio, living room with fireplace, tv room, two-bedrooms, small office or extra bedroom. Fresh carpet, 2½ baths, appliances. Available September. $1,350/month. Free of pets or smoking. Call Mark 937-767-7406

FOR RENT: Three bedroom home, 1 bath, screened-in porch, washer and dryer on West Whiteman St. $1,375/month utilities included. Contact Sarah 937-681-6580.

SMALL OFFICE SPACE (6’x6’) for rent $275/month. Co-working desk space $125/month. Yellow Springs office address with mailbox and use of conference room and drop in desk space, starting at $50/month. Co- working painting studio space starting at $125/month, includes gallery hanging space. Available October 1. Perfect situation if you run a business from home but need a dedicated office or creative space. Call Kate at 937-319-1822. Please leave a message

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one, newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

BRAND-NEW HOUSE, move-in ready. 960 sq. ft., two bedrooms, 2 full baths, first floor master suite. Lots of natural daylight, open floor plan. Walking distance to downtown. $185,000. Open House Sunday, Sept. 9, 2:30–5:30 p.m. 937-219-3588.

BRAND-NEW HOUSE at 635 Thistle Creek Lane, move-in ready. 960 sq. ft., two bedrooms, 2 full baths, first floor master suite. Lots of natural daylight, open floor plan. Walking distance to downtown. $185,000. 937-219-3588.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

WE ARE LOOKING for lifeguards who can work during the day starting in September. Interested but not certified? No worries — we will train you! Candidates must be able to complete a pre-requisite swimming skills to qualify. Contact Antioch College Aquatics Manager, Mark Luzader for more info at 937-319-0106 or email mluzader@antiochcollege.edu.

YS LAWN CARE & LANDSCAPING COMPANY is looking for reliable and experienced help. Part-time and full-time positions available. Please contact 937-697-1750 or ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

ALL AROUND HOME services. Painting, repairs, trim work, maximizing storage space, custom closets, cleaning out garages, removing debris, yard/garden work, raised beds. I help you to make your house your home. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

MEDICARE POLICIES. When you are ready to enroll in a plan or if you would like help understanding your Medicare choices, call me. I am a licensed and certified sales representative with AARP United Health Care, Anthem Blue/ Blue Shield. David Zimmerman, 937-215-0648

CAN’T GET STARTED? Can’t get done? Decluttering is hard. I bring compassion and persistence. Free consultation. Local references. Call Anne, 937-319-1560. http://www.decluttering-service.com.

GUTTER CLEANING — Protect your home from water damage do to clogged gutters. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

VISH’S EARTHSCAPING: It’s time to plant trees! Fall clean-up, hauling, expert pruning of trees and hedges. Mulching, installation of beds, borders, trees, gravel paths, and stonework. Local. References available. Vish, 937-450-2129.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

DRINK BEER FOR BANDS! Join us Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Yellow Springs Brewery from 7–9 p.m. to help raise money for YS PorchFest performers! A dollar from every YSB pint, growler and howler sold will benefit PorchFest musicians.

HONEYSUCKLE REMOVAL, dream dinners, dreamy get-a-ways, kayaking on the Little Miami, and a swell night on the town all for a good cause! Be there, at Tecumseh Land Trust’s Harvest Auction Friday, Sept. 14. Go to http://www.tecumsehlandtrust.org or call 767-9490 for tickets or more information.

LIVE MUSIC, smoked beef brisket, special guest former Ohio first lady Hope Taft, live auctioneer Jeff Harvey, and a sweet new raffle — all to benefit land and water conservation on Friday, Sept. 14! Go to http://www.tecumsehlandtrust.org or call 767-9490 for tickets or more information.

YS/WOODSTOCK LEGEND Duke Dewey’s selected original picks from his 50 years epic recording career; 40 cuts from 22 amazing bands. Get the three CD limited edition before it’s gone. Available now for only $30. Call 937-831-3531.

THE FAMILY OF Richard Carpenter is grateful for the outpouring of love, support, donations made in his memory and everyone able to attend his celebration of life. Kalamazoo College plans a Remembrance Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 20. Email Amy@inerTEAM.com for more information.

