October 25–November 1, 2018 Classifieds

NEW PRICE! 1995 Chevy Beretta, low miles, $3,000 obo, and 2010 Ford F-150 FX4 Super Cab, $16,000. Call 767-1997 today!

HONDA 2005 MOPED, yellow, 5,530 miles. Excellent shape, rides like new. $1,000 obo. 767-1361 or 768-2007.

1992 MERCURY COUGAR 2S: 106,000 miles, no rust! Runs, but may need some engine work. $1,200. 767-1950.

BOB BALDWIN’S DOWNSIZING SALE continues this Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Everything must go! Stop by 108 Cliff St. (the old PK Lumber along the bike path) for a great selection of bargains this Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

FOR SALE: Craftsman 10” compound radial arm with stand, $150. Craftsman 4” jointer (old but good), $50. Craftsman 5 hp. chipper/shredder $200. 115v arc welder with rods (no hood) $20. Scott’s fertilizer/seeder, $10. 767-4858.

DOUBLE STROLLER collecting dust? In search of gently used double stroller, jogging stroller preferred but would take regular one. Call/text Suzanne from the News at 937-360-9346.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

RETIRED VETERAN seeking farmhouse to rent with barn/outbuildings. Home must be dog- and horse-friendly, thank you! God Bless. 254-833-3776.

LOCAL YS COUPLE looking to downsize. Looking for a small lot to build on within walking distance to town. Text or call Karl at 937-319-1108.

FURNISHED HOME, downtown Yellow Springs. One–two bedrooms. January–March. California rustic decor with good healing energy. Looking for the right person(s) who would enjoy living in the heart of town. Please call if interested: 415-407-9674.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (The old Lumber Yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

YELLOW SPRINGS ORCHARD-keeper’s house with triangle cupboards and original stove. Nice street, large backyard, W/D hookup. $785 rent and deposit, tenant check. RE/MAX Victory, Kimberly. 937-271-2832.

TWO OFFICES AVAILABLE SOON at Humanist Building, 105 W. North College St., east wall all glass. Off-street parking. 767-9290.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS: Two-bedroom apartment, $700 per month, tenant pays gas and electric. Washer and dryer hook-up, appliances and central air included in rent. New carpet. Deposit required, one-year minimum lease. Pet-free. 408-3424 or 767-9180.

THREE-BEDROOM, 2-BATH home for rent. Two fireplaces, fenced-in yard for a dog, located in cul-de-sac, quiet neighborhood, smoke-free building, 3,270 sq. ft. in Springfield Township Forest Hills. Well and septic, deck, walk-out basement, $1,500/month, open enrollment to YS Schools. Available mid-Nov. to early Dec. Please call 937-532-4500.

THREE-BEDROOM, 2½ bath house. Two-car garage, all appliances. Includes lawn service, snow removal. $1,100/month, $50/month pet fee. Smoke-free building. In Wilberforce, only a 12-minute drive to Yellow Springs. 374-1038.

TEMPORARY RENTAL: Thursday, Nov. 1–Tuesday, April 30. Two bedrooms, plus office, 2 baths, one level plus basement. Fenced backyard with two decks, hardwood floors, newly renovated chefs kitchen, washer & dryer, fully furnished, central AC /gas heat. Smoke-free home. Short walk to downtown. $1,300 Text: 310-993-1431.

TWO-BEDROOM HOUSE, 1 bath, nice neighborhood near center of town. High efficiency furnace/AC, washer/dryer included. $875/month plus utilities. Available mid-November. 767-7586.

TWO-BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS apartment. Water, sewer, heat, trash included. You pay electric. Smoke- and pet-free building. $760 per month plus security deposit. 767-9368.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695; three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

THIS 2,600 SQ. FT., three-bedroom, 2½ bath, wood frame ranch with a 3½-car garage was custom designed and built by Jim Alt in 1987. Beautifully located on a wooded 5 acre lot. Just moments away from downtown Yellow Springs and all of its amenities at 158 East Hyde Rd. $399,999. Call Billy Joe at 937-760-6218 for a private showing.

NICE CORK SCREW found at Agraria Barn. Call 937-717-5076.

THE NEW XENIA YMCA opens soon, and we are looking for community focused individuals to join our team. We offer part-time shifts, flexible scheduling, free memberships and career development. Join us for open interviews on Thursday, Oct. 25, from noon to 4 p.m, at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St., Xenia.

ANTIOCH COLLEGE IS INVITING applications for the following positions. Public Safety Patrol Officer, Development Coordinator and more. Please visit http://www.antiochcollege.edu/about/employment for full instructions on how to apply.

CAN’T GET STARTED? Can’t get done? Decluttering is hard. I bring compassion and persistence. Free consultation. Local references. Call Anne, 937-319-1560. http://www.decluttering-service.com.

GUTTER CLEANING — Protect your home from water damage due to clogged gutters. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

MEDICARE ANNUAL ENROLLMENT for 2019 has already begun! I’m here to help you research your Medicare plan options and find a plan that best fits your health care coverage needs, David Zimmerman, Authorized Agent, 937-215-0648

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

SINGING CLASSES. Basic Techniques: four sessions, start Saturday, Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m. Carrying Harmony: starts Thursday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. 767-8719, loganbks@gmail.com.

AUTHOR TALK — GROWING A SOUL: Esoteric Christianity Techniques & Practices. Epic Bookshop, 229 Xenia Ave., Saturday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m., free event.

YS/WOODSTOCK LEGEND Duke Dewey’s selected original picks from his 50-year epic recording career; 40 cuts from 22 amazing bands. Get the three-CD limited edition before it’s gone. Available now for only $30. Call 937-831-3531.

LOCAL INDIVIDUAL SEARCHING for individual knowledgeable of Korean language for translating correspondence from English to Korean. Contact: global@erinet.com.

