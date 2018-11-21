Nov
21
2018
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
High 37° / Low 24°
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
High 36° / Low 25°
Wunderground.com
Village Life
Foodstuffs — and people — were plentiful at the 2017 Community Thanksgiving Dinner. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Foodstuffs — and people — were plentiful at the 2017 Community Thanksgiving Dinner. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Community Thanksgiving dinner set

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by the YS Interspiritual Council, will be held Thursday, Nov. 22, 2–4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave.

Turkey, vegetarian and vegan side dishes and desserts will be served; those attending are asked to bring side dishes and desserts to contribute to the meal if they are able. The meal is free, and donations are appreciated. All are welcome.

No related posts.

Topics: , ,

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: