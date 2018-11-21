Community Thanksgiving dinner set

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by the YS Interspiritual Council, will be held Thursday, Nov. 22, 2–4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave.



Turkey, vegetarian and vegan side dishes and desserts will be served; those attending are asked to bring side dishes and desserts to contribute to the meal if they are able. The meal is free, and donations are appreciated. All are welcome.