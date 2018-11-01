November 1–8, 2018 Classifieds

HONDA 2005 MOPED, yellow, 5,530 miles. Excellent shape, rides like new. $1,000 obo. 767-1361 or 768-2007.

1992 MERCURY COUGAR 2S: 106,000 miles, no rust! Runs, but may need some engine work. $1,200. 767-1950.

1953 FARMALL CUB in good working order. Includes disc, flail mower, wheel weights, belly cultivators, one bottom plow. Asking $1,200 obo. Call Bob, 937-313-2440.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

RETIRED VETERAN seeking farmhouse to rent with barn/outbuildings. Home must be dog- and horse-friendly, thank you! God Bless. 254-833-3776.

LOCAL YS COUPLE looking to downsize. Looking for a small lot to build on within walking distance to town. Text or call Karl at 937-319-1108.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (The old Lumber Yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

YELLOW SPRINGS ORCHARD-keeper’s house with triangle cupboards and original stove. Nice street, large backyard, W/D hookup. $785 rent and deposit, tenant check. RE/MAX Victory, Kimberly. 937-271-2832.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS: Two-bedroom apartment, $700 per month, tenant pays gas and electric. Washer and dryer hook-up, appliances and central air included in rent. New carpet. Deposit required, one-year minimum lease. Pet-free. 408-3424 or 767-9180.

THREE-BEDROOM, 2-BATH home for rent, galley style kitchen. Fenced-in yard for a dog, located in cul-de-sac, child- and pet-friendly quiet neighborhood, smoke-free home, 3,270 sq. ft. in Springfield Township, Forest Hills. Well and septic, deck, walk-out basement, water softening system, $1,500/month, open enrollment to YS Schools. Available mid-Nov. to early Dec. Please call 937-532-4500.

THREE-BEDROOM, 2½ bath house. Two-car garage, all appliances. Includes lawn service, snow removal. $1,100/month, $50/month pet fee. Smoke-free building. In Wilberforce, only a 12-minute drive to Yellow Springs. 374-1038.

TWO-BEDROOM HOUSE, 1 bath, nice neighborhood near center of town. High efficiency furnace/AC, washer/dryer included. $875/month plus utilities. Available mid-November. 767-7586.

FURNISHED HOME, downtown Yellow Springs. One–two bedrooms. January–March. California rustic decor with good healing energy. Looking for the right person(s) who would enjoy living in the heart of town. Please call if interested: 415-407-9674.

UNIQUE APARTMENT IN HISTORIC schoolhouse near Gaunt Park. Main room 14’ ceiling, nice kitchen, study, sleeping loft, oak and quarry tile floors, w/d hookup in cellar. $660 plus utilities. Prefer long term. 767-1778.

TWO 2ND FLOOR OFFICES at 716 Xenia Ave. Carpeted, shelves, great light, all utilities furnished. 767-9290.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695; three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

INTERESTED IN TEACHING A WORKSHOP on health, wellness, fitness or creativity? The Wellness Center at Antioch College is looking for instructors for their winter program schedule. Email ccarpentier@antiochcollege.edu. All fitness-related instructors must be certified.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

GUTTER CLEANING — Protect your home from water damage due to clogged gutters. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

ORDAINED SPEAKER AVAILABLE to commemorate or officiate your important life moments. Registered in Ohio for non-religious or non-denominational weddings, eulogies or other major events, I am in my gift when holding up a kind mirror to the world reflecting our most human experiences. References available. Discounted rate while I build my practice. Call Jackie, 937-572-3587.

CAN’T GET STARTED? Can’t get done? Decluttering is hard. I bring compassion and persistence. Free consultation. Local references. Call Anne, 937-319-1560. http://www.decluttering-service.com.

DO YOU NEED A BETTER DENTAL and vision with your Medicare Plan? 2019 United Health Care AARP and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield Medicare plans have upgraded these benefits. Call David Zimmerman, Authorized Agent, 937-215-0648.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Fall cleaning, rake leaves and haul away. Tree removal pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

AUTHOR TALK — GROWING A SOUL: Esoteric Christianity Techniques & Practices. Epic Bookshop, 229 Xenia Ave., Saturday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m., free event.

YS/WOODSTOCK LEGEND Duke Dewey’s selected original picks from his 50-year epic recording career; 40 cuts from 22 amazing bands. Get the three-CD limited edition before it’s gone. Available now for only $30. Call 937-831-3531.

