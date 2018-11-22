November 22–29, 2018 Classifieds

HONDA 2005 MOPED, yellow, 5,530 miles. Excellent shape, rides like new. $1,000 obo. 767-1361 or 768-2007.

HOLIDAY STUDIO SALE featuring all local artists. Jewelry by Talitha Greene, stained glass by Stacy Kinney, fabric art by Karen Russell, art quilts by Sharri Phillips and paintings by Travis Tarbox Hotaling. 687 Omar Circle, Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

TWO VERY LARGE piles of leaves at 115 W. Whiteman St. Come get them!

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old Lumber Yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

YELLOW SPRINGS ORCHARD-keeper’s house with triangle cupboards and original stove. Nice street, large backyard, W/D hookup. $785 rent and deposit, tenant check. RE/MAX Victory, Kimberly. 937-271-2832.

TWO-BEDROOM HOUSE, 1 bath, nice neighborhood near center of town. High efficiency furnace/AC, washer/dryer included. $875/month plus utilities. Available mid-November. 767-7586.

TWO-BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS apartment. Water, sewer, heat, trash included. You pay electric. Smoke- and pet-free building. $760 per month plus security deposit. 767-9368.

TWO 2ND FLOOR OFFICES at 716 Xenia Ave. Carpeted, shelves, great light, all utilities furnished. 767-9290.

OFFICE— carpeted, good south light, private parking, all utilities finished. $10.65 per day. 767-9290.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695; three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

WHAT OUR GUEST HAVE to say: “Great place. Passed this Motel many times while visiting YS. Always wanted to stay. Exactly as expected. Awesome. Friendly guests and great staff. Feels like staying with family. We will be back.” Go to http://www.TheSpringsMotel.com to find out how this Route 68 gem could be yours! 767-8700.

DOG WALKER NEEDED for friendly 75 lb., 10 year old, male Weimaraner. Walks needed Monday–Friday at lunchtime. Must have references, love dogs and be reliable. Call 937-623-9568 to meet Carl.

GUTTER CLEANING — Protect your home from water damage due to clogged gutters. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

ORDAINED SPEAKER AVAILABLE to commemorate or officiate your important life moments. Registered in Ohio for non-religious or non-denominational weddings, eulogies or other major events, I am in my gift when holding up a kind mirror to the world reflecting our most human experiences. References available. Discounted rate while I build my practice. Call Jackie, 937-572-3587.

MEDICARE ANNUAL ENROLLMENT for 2019 is almost over! If you are still looking for the right plan, I can answer you Medicare questions and help you enroll in a 2019 Medicare plan. David Zimmerman, Authorized Agent for United Health Care and Anthem BC/BS. For an appointment please call: 937-215-0648.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Fall cleaning, rake leaves and haul away. Tree removal pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

FEELING OUT OF BALANCE? Need a space to just relax? New at House of Ravenwood, 100 Corry St., Miss Laura will be offering massage and chakra balancing in our new blue lotus room. Call 767-2819 for more detail or to schedule an appointment. Gift certificates available.

CAN’T GET STARTED? Can’t get done? Decluttering is hard. I bring compassion and persistence. Free consultation. Local references. Call Anne, 937-319-1560. http://www.decluttering-service.com.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

FREE COMPUTER CLASS for beginners at MVECA. Morgan Building, 330 E. Enon Rd., Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Call Tim Grant at 767-1468 x3128 to register.

YS/WOODSTOCK LEGEND Duke Dewey’s selected original picks from his 50-year epic recording career; 40 cuts from 22 amazing bands. Get the three-CD limited edition before it’s gone. Available now for only $30. Call 937-831-3531.

THANK YOU TO the “Secret Santa” who donated tools for School Forest weed control! We will put them to good use!

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.