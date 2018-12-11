December 6–13 Classifieds

HONDA 2005 MOPED, yellow, 5,530 miles. Excellent shape, rides like new. $1,000 obo. 767-1361 or 768-2007.

GOING TO HIBERNATE? Make some space in the house! Get rid of stuff at ysnews.com/classfieds — they work!

LOTS OF BARGAINS at old PK Lumber showroom, 108 Cliff St., 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8 and 15, and final clearance Saturday, Dec. 23. Stop in to see the many choices on display — something for everyone.

GOING TO HIBERNATE? Make some space in the house! Get rid of stuff at ysnews.com/classfieds — they work!

PIES, BREADS AND COOKIE/BUCKEYE trays for the holidays. Call Mama’s Midnight Bakery at 937-621-3337, delivery every weekend thru New Years, order by Sunday, Dec. 16 for Christmas Eve delivery.

UNICEF CARDS AVAILABLE. Lovely. Nice variety. Half-price. Call Joy, 767-7724. Can deliver.

ART AND CRAFTS, JEWELRY and more, fun galore at our holiday store. Visit the Holiday Art Jumble at 111 Corry St., Wednesdays–Fridays, 1–4 p.m. and extended holiday hours Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Thank you to all the donors, shoppers and jumble elves. You make this a wonderful fundraiser for the Arts Council.

TOTAL GYM FIT EXERCISE machine. Like new: 5 dvds, exercise training cards and wall chart, AbCrunch accessory, wing attachments, leg pull accessory, squat stand. QVC price $1,600. Asking $650. 937-750-4117.

LARGE TELESCOPE. 12” Meade LX200 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope. Comes with original box, tripod, etc. $875. Call or text 937-561-3020.

ORDER A UNIQUE PRESENT that has its roots in Yellow Springs. Bookplate Ink provides bookplate designs from the Antioch Company. Bookplates are an artistic way to identify your books as yours. Encourage reading for your children, grandchildren, friends. Check out http://www.bookplateink.com or call Karen Gardner, 937-319-0067.

GOT A GRANDMA IN GREEN BAY? Tired of reading the police report to her over the phone? She’ll receive a PDF of the News in her inbox on Thursday morning if you buy her an E-edition subscription. Go to ysnews.com and click on Subscribe. It’s easy with PayPal.

GEAR UP FOR HOLIDAYS: Let everyone know what you’ve got going on at your business.

SHOP AT THE NEWS: Vintage village posters, lovely cards to send or frame, 11”x14” prints of the Ye Old Trail Tavern, circa 1980, all by Gail Kort. T-shirts, subscriptions, 200 Years of Yellow Springs and books by Bill Felker. Stop by, pet the dog and take a look! We’re located at 253½ Xenia Ave. and open Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

GLEN HELEN NATURE SHOP, 405 Corry St., open daily 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Find nature themed gifts and stocking stuffers, including bird seed, suet, feeders, unique books and field guides, toys, calendars, ornaments and Charley Harper gifts. Members eligible for 25% off bird seed and 10% off other items. Sales benefit Glen Helen Association.

DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

SOLID OAK ENTERTAINMENT center, in excellent condition, 72” H x 80” W x 16” D. On wheels, in two pieces, but you’ll need a truck and at least two people to transport. 937-654-3281.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253½ Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s also a welcome package for you.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old Lumber Yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

THREE-BEDROOM, 2-BATH home for rent, galley style kitchen, large laundry room and lots of storage. Large yard partially fenced-in, located in cul-de-sac, child- and pet-friendly quiet neighborhood, smoke-free home, 3,270 sq. ft. in Springfield Township, Forest Hills. Well and septic, deck, walk-out basement, water softening system, a/c, open enrollment to YS Schools. 937-532-4500.

TWO-BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS apartment. Water, sewer, heat, trash included. You pay electric. Smoke- and pet-free building. $760 per month plus security deposit. 767-9368.

NICE 1ST FLOOR OFFICE. Carpeted, good light, plenty of parking, mid Xenia Ave., all utilities included. $10.87 per day. 767-9290.

APARTMENT FOR RENT. Half a double in a very quiet neighborhood. One-bedroom, full-bath, living room, dining area, kitchen. Shared laundry room with washer/dryer. Storage area. Tenant pays gas, electric and trash. Landlord pays water. First/last/deposit and good references required. Small pets with additional deposit allowed. $750/month. 767-1062.

ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT, located at 717 Xenia Ave. First floor, washer/dryer hook-up, ceiling fans in all rooms, rear off-street parking, spacious kitchen, central heat, window A/C. One-year lease $575/month, $575 security deposit, $35 non-refundable tenant check fee, plus village utilitys, Vectren gas. Pet-free, smoke-free building. Please email completebuildingservicellc@yahoo.com or call 776-1237. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs. Three bedrooms, one bath, one-car garage, all appliances, large fenced-yard, central AC, high-efficiency furnace and hardwood floors. $1150/month. Please call 767-2016.

TWO-BEDROOM HOUSE, 1 bath, nice neighborhood near center of town. High efficiency furnace/AC, washer/dryer included. $875/month plus utilities. 767-7586.

DOWNTOWN 2ND FLOOR apartment — former artist studio, open floor plan, bathed in light, large bay window facing north, three windows overlooking Xenia Ave. Newer kitchen, bath and light oak vinyl plank floor. All utilities paid. 767-9290.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695; three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

FRIENDS CARE COMMUNITY is pleased to welcome back our Dietary Dept., which was contracted out to a third party. As a result, we are looking for quality dietary workers to join our great staff. If you’re looking for a great and fulfilling challenge to serve the senior population, this is an opportunity for you. We currently have openings for a part-time cook, hours may vary and part-time dietary aides for evenings, 3–7:30 p.m. and some weekends. If this opportunity and working to serve others interest you, please contact Kim, (Dietary Manager), or Kathy (HR) at 767-7363 or go to our website at friendshealthcare.org.

EMPORIUM — LOOKING FOR front café staff. Part time hours with potential for full time. Submit résumé or application at 233 Xenia Ave.

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

CAN’T GET STARTED? Can’t get done? Decluttering is hard. I bring compassion and persistence. Free consultation. Local references. Call Anne, 937-319-1560. http://www.decluttering-service.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

GOOD WITH FINANCES? Help someone and advertise your services here.

FREE COMPUTER CLASS for beginners at MVECA. Morgan Building, 330 E. Enon Rd., Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Call Tim Grant at 767-1468 x3128 to register.

TECUMSEH LAND TRUST Holiday Open House this Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m., 4633 US Route 68 North, Yellow Springs. There will be cookies and hot drinks for all, gifts for our volunteers. The public is invited!

ARTIST’S RECEPTION, Inside & Out, Watercolors by Angela Day, Friday Dec. 14, 6-8:30 p.m. Epic Book Shop, 229 Xenia Ave., 767-2091.

YS/WOODSTOCK LEGEND Duke Dewey’s selected original picks from his 50-year epic recording career; 40 cuts from 22 amazing bands. Get the three-CD limited edition before it’s gone. Available now for only $30. Call 937-831-3531.

PRINTS OF LOCAL ARTIST Pam Geisel’s works on t-shirts, mugs, phone cases and more, as gifts or for yourself. Pam-Geisel.pixels.com.

WANT A COLOR AD? So sorry: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color — we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com.

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

A HUGE THANK YOU to all who contributed to the very successful Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the First Presbyterian Church!

Thanks so much to the 120 people who volunteered with Tecumseh Land Trust this year! If you can’t make our Holiday Party to receive your gift, give us a call at 767-9490.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.