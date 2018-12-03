Dec
03
2018
Overcast
Monday
High 39° / Low 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday
High 32° / Low 25°
Wunderground.com
Village Life
At the 2016 Gingerbread Festival, Ru Robertson stood guard beside the house she created, in the foreground, complete with Snoopy on top, which took second prize in the competition. (Photo by Diane Chiddister)

At the 2016 Gingerbread Festival, Ru Robertson stood guard beside the house she created, in the foreground, complete with Snoopy on top, which took second prize in the competition. The Gingerbread Festival will return this weekend. (Photo by Diane Chiddister)

Gingerbread, School Forest fests this weekend

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The village will settle into the holiday season this weekend with both the Gingerbread Festival and the School Forest Festival.

The fourth annual Gingerbread Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., in the Mills Lawn gym. A fundraiser for the Mills Lawn PTO, the event includes a gingerbread house competition, a “Tyke Shop” for kids to buy gifts, gingerbread cookie cottage sets to assemble on-site, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Admission and most activities are free; the cottage kits are priced at $6.

Those interested in participating in the gingerbread house competition may download an entry form at http://www.millslawnpto.com. Gingerbread houses entered in the competition must be homemade and fully edible, and should be delivered to the Mills Lawn gym between 10 and 11 a.m. on the day of the festival for judging.

The School Forest Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8 and 9, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Pines and spruces, lovingly grown and cared for by the School Foresters of Yellow Springs High School, will be available for festival goers to cut down. Free hayrides and refreshments will also be offered. 

The forest is located at 3567 Bryan Park Road, just down from the John Bryan State Park Campground — or follow the “FESTIVAL” signs from Corry Street.

No related posts.

Topics: , ,

No comments yet for this article.

×

Vehicle break-ins in village — YSPD warns all villagers to take precautions. Click here for details

%d bloggers like this: