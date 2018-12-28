We want to hear from you

As 2018 comes to a close and 2019 beckons, we at Yellow Springs News want to hear about your personal goals or aspirations for the coming year.

What would you like to bring into your life or, conversely, let go of, in 2019?

We’ll compile your responses for a story to be published in the Thursday, Jan. 3, edition of the News. Send your thoughts via email to csimmons@ysnews.com or drop off a hard copy at the News office by noon Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Thanks, and Happy New Year!