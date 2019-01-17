January 17–24, 2019 Classifieds

GOING TO HIBERNATE? Make some space in the house! Get rid of stuff at ysnews.com/classfieds — they work!

ESTATE SALE: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 18–20, 140 Wright St., 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Rain, snow or shine. Collector dolls, plates, stoneware, vintage costume jewelry, collector cars. $1 gift table, art supplies, woodcraft, tincraft. Two keyboards, one organ and vintage furniture, etc.

STUDIO RECORDING SERVICES in exchange for cleaning, painting, light carpentry, landscaping, etc. Please contact SoundSpace at 767-7353 or SoundSpace@sbcglobal.net.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old Lumber Yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT in Clifton, appliances furnished. $700/month. 937-260-8879, call after 5 p.m.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695; three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

TWO-BEDROOM, ONE-BATH home for rent. Corner lot, garage, energy efficient furnace. $750/month plus $750 security deposit. 372-9872. References required.

RECENTLY COMPLETED EFFICIENCY apartment. Quiet and private, walking distance to town, new appliances and air conditioning. All utilities included. $700. 937-308-4653.

SOUTH HIGH STREET lot available. Inquiries: highstreet2019@gmail.com, 937-409-3489.

LOST ONE PAIR OF hearing aids inside a small white Town Drug container. If found, please call 937-572-6421. Thank you.

CONTRACTOR BAILED! Need help finishing project: install baseboard, shoebase, doorway transitions, door trim; repair door frame and minor damage done during demo. Photos available. Call/text Sherry 937-657-8896.

CAN’T GET STARTED? Can’t get done? Decluttering is hard. I bring compassion and persistence. Free consultation. Local references. Call Anne, 937-319-1560. http://www.decluttering-service.com.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

FREE FITNESS CLASSES for SilverSneakers members — “Sit Strong,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at John Bryan Gym, adaptive chair-based agility, balance, gentle cardio, strength and flexibility training. New in 2019: “Stability,” Wednesdays, 2 p.m. at the Wellness Center at Antioch College, improve your balance with simple, gentle but highly effective exercises to help reduce risk of falling. Call or email Lynn Hardman, 937-765-2379, yscurves@sbcglobal.net or visit http://www.SilverSneakers.com for more information.

SINGERS: Basic Techniques class, five Saturdays 1:30 p.m.; sign up via antiochcollege.edu/learning-collaborative. Free ensembles: Women Wednesdays, mixed Mondays. loganbks@gmail.com, 767-8719.

