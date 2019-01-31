January 31–February 7, 2019 Classifieds

GOING TO HIBERNATE? Make some space in the house! Get rid of stuff at ysnews.com/classfieds — they work!

YELLOW SPRINGS GROUP DISCOUNT tickets to Springfield Symphony concerts: $13 for good mezzanine seats. Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., including Disney Films, February 9; Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto, April 6; and Beethoven’s Ninth, May 18. No bus. Phone Jeff Huntington at 767-5761.

GOT A GRANDMA IN GREEN BAY? Tired of reading the police report to her over the phone? She’ll receive a PDF of the News in her inbox on Thursday morning if you buy her an E-edition subscription. Go to ysnews.com and click on Subscribe. It’s easy with PayPal.

VINTAGE VILLAGE POSTERS, lovely cards to send or frame, 11˝x14˝ prints of the Ye Olde Trail Tavern, circa 1980, all by Gail Kort. T-shirts, subscriptions, 200 Years of Yellow Springs and books by Bill Felker. Stop by, pet the dog and take a look! The Yellow Springs News is located at 253 Xenia Ave. and open Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES. Clean and a variety of sizes. Call 767-9383.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253½ Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s also a welcome package for you.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old Lumber Yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $610; two-bedroom, $710; three-bedroom, $810 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

RECENTLY COMPLETED EFFICIENCY apartment. Quiet and private, walking distance to town, new appliances and air conditioning. Pet- and smoke-free building. All utilities included. $700. 937-308-4653.

TWO-BEDROOM UPSTAIRS apartment. Water, sewer, heat and trash included. You pay electric. Pet- and smoke-free building. Downtown area. $850/month plus security deposit. Call 767-1367.

NEWLY RENOVATED two-bedroom apartment, two blocks from downtown. New appliances, flooring, lighting and bathroom remodel. $825/month plus utilities. Pet- and smoke-free building. Application required. Call 513-755-7892.

ONE-BEDROOM APARTMENT, downtown area. All utilities Included; smoke- and pet-free building. $650/month. 767-1665.

TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT: Heat, water, sewer, trash collection included; you pay electric. Smoke- and pet-free building. $760/month plus deposit. 767-9368.

FOUND: SMALL MALE DOG, black and brown, at Ellis Pond. Contact Brian at 717-512-7616.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

CAN’T GET STARTED? Can’t get done? Decluttering is hard. I bring compassion and persistence. Free consultation. Local references. Call Anne, 937-319-1560. http://www.decluttering-service.com.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

GOOD WITH FINANCES? Help someone and advertise your services here.

WATCH KIDS? Let parents know about your invaluable service.

MILLS LAWN PTO Euchre Tournament. Saturday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., John Bryan Center, Pre-register $20 per person, $25 at door. More info at http://www.millslawnpto.com or call/text Amy 937-475-8813.

WANT A COLOR AD? So sorry: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color — we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com.

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

THANK YOU OFFICER MEISTER for the extra effort and kindness to help resolve a personal matter.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.