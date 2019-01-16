Schools delayed by two hours Wednesday, Jan. 16

The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided at 6 a.m. this morning to delay village schools by two hours on Wednesday, Jan. 16, due to slick road conditions.

The Antioch School and the Children’s Center have not yet indicated a change in schedule.

The National Weather Service reports a chance of freezing drizzle before 1 p.m. with cloudy skies, and a high temperature near 32ºF. and that Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs near 29 and north wind around 7 mph. Roads are expected to be slick, making driving hazardous.

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for cancellations or delays of after-school activities.

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is also available 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.

Frozen water pipes:

Please note that broken water pipes are a major issue during cold snaps. Protect your pipes from freezing by:

• insulating pipes that are exposed to outside temperatures;

• closing all foundation vents under the house;

• opening cabinets under sinks to let warm air circulate

Never leave a building unheated during freezing temperatures unless all water lines, drains and toilets have been properly drained. If a water line breaks, it is important to shut off the valve within your house or at the meter.