Village schools closed again Friday, Feb. 1

Village schools, the Community Children’s Center and Friends Preschool will all be closed again Friday, February 1. Though we are spared the harsh cold and windchill, snow and slick roads make for hazardous driving conditions.

After-school events may be delayed or canceled; please contact your schools or individual instructors for details and rescheduling.

Overnight, the area received a blanket of new snow, which covers ice from the previous cold snap. Highs today will be near 25ºF, and with precipitation at 80%, snow will continue to fall with accumulation of 1 to 2 more inches possible.

Tonight, look out for patchy fog, with a low around 19ºF and calm winds

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is also open 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.

Frozen water pipes:

Please note that broken water pipes are a major issue during cold snaps. Protect your pipes from freezing by:

• insulating pipes that are exposed to outside temperatures;

• closing all foundation vents under the house;

• opening cabinets under sinks to let warm air circulate

Never leave a building unheated during freezing temperatures unless all water lines, drains and toilets have been properly drained. If a water line breaks, it is important to shut off the valve within your house or at the meter.