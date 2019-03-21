March 21, 2019 Classifieds

GOING TO HIBERNATE? Make some space in the house! Get rid of stuff at ysnews.com/classfieds — they work!

MOVING SALE! Friday, Mar. 22, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 23, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., 119 W. Whiteman St., tools, housewares, decor.

GARAGE SALE, Saturday, Mar. 23, noon–2 p.m., 1600 Mercer Ct. Lots and lots of stuff, including a Vespa T4. Percentage of the sale to be donated to Barks of Hope.

DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

LOOKING FOR A STURDY table to use for writing, other projects. Wood preferred. Stains okay; table must be solid and stable. Maximum length 48 inches. Call 769-5018 or email ahackett@ysnews.com.

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

I’M AN ARTIST seeking to rent a studio in the Yellow Springs area. In 2017, I was forced to give up a beautiful studio in the Union School House after inspectors closed the building due to dated electric wiring. I had my studio in the year 2000. Excellent credit references. Call Tom Verdon, 767-2344. See my artwork at the Senior Center gallery, open 9 a.m– 4 p.m. through April. Don’t forget your checkbook, friends!

LOOKING TO RENT a three-bedroom home in town, one-dog-friendly with fenced yard. We are non-smokers and current residents with children in YS schools. Needed no later than June 2019. 937-296-6179.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old Lumber Yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $610; two-bedroom, $710; three-bedroom, $810 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

ONE-STORY HOUSE: Secluded three acres with woods, within easy walking distance of downtown. Two bedrooms, newly remodeled full bath and kitchen with new applicances; newly insulated. Unfinished basement and two-car garage. $1,500 per month, plus one month deposit. 937-307-9680.

TINY HOUSE LIVING. Studio apartment, 400 sq. ft., smoke-free, pet-free building. All utilities included, newly constructed, all new appliances, walking distance to downtown. $650. 937-308-4653.

OFFICE: 714 XENIA AVE. — carpeted , good light, comfortable waiting area, ample paved private parking, all utilities furnished. $320 per month. 767-9290.

OFFICE: 2ND FLOOR, windows facing North and East, carpet, closet, 150 sq. ft., all utilities and A/C furnished. $275 per month. 767-9290.

CEDARVILLE — Tiny unique apartment. Three rooms, kitchen with double refrigerator, electric range, and double sink, bath with shower and separate sleeping area. Downtown, 2nd floor, all utilities furnished, private parking. 767-9290.

PARK MEADOWS CONDO for sale by owner. Two-bedroom, 1-bath, two-car garage, $189,000, 206-790-4182.

TWO-BEDROOM HOUSE for sale by owner. Just north of Yellow Springs on .5 acre lot. Asking $69,000 firm. 937-215-2945.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

YELLOW SPRINGS HOME, Inc. is seeking an AmeriCorps VISTA for 2019-2020! If you or someone you know is interested in serving the community with a grassroots agency while learning transferable skills, please visit http://www.yshome.org/americorps to learn more about the position, program benefits, and how to apply.

PLAY AND GROW with an autistic child! I am running a Son-Rise Program out of my Xenia home. Need one or two people to come to my home. Training provided. Starting $10/hour, 5–10 hours a week. Call 937-562-3348, no texting.

PART-TIME CLEANING TECHNICIAN. Three evenings per week, four hours per clean. Call, text or email Amy Brown: 513-535-3681, akbrown@servicemasteronthespot.com.

THE GREENE CANTEEN is hiring! We are seeking full- and part-time kitchen staff who have a passion for healthy cooking and eating. Compensation: $10/hour plus tips and monthly performance bonuses; full-time employees receive supplemental benefits. Apply online: thegreenecanteen.com.

TRAIL MONITORS and Cheer Meisters are needed for The Glen Helen 5k–10k walk/run through The Glen, Sunday April 28, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Contact Ann to register to Volunteer! ASimonson@Glenhelen.org.

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HANDY GIRL is available for your projects, large and small. Errands, painting, cleaning, organizing, yard maintenance. Call or email Margaret Silliman at msilliman@donet.com, 767-8594.

GOOD WITH FINANCES? Help someone and advertise your services here.

NEED CHILDCARE IN your home? Great rates offered. References upon request. Call Lindsey at 937-607-7465.

WATCH KIDS? Let parents know about your invaluable service.

ASK SOMEONE who’s been there! Friends Music Camp meets at Earlham College, July 7—August 4. Ages 10–18. Visit friendsmusiccamp.org for info and application.

TUTORING IN HISTORY, Social Studies, Literature or Writing by Antioch College emeritus professor. Contact 937-708-8420.

POETRY READING, with poets Ed Davis, Sara Smith, Judy James and Anne Randolph. Friday, Mar. 22, 6 p.m. Celebrate Spring! Books available for signing. Refreshments. Epic Book Shop, 229 Xenia Ave., 767-2091.

FRIENDS MUSIC CAMP — Two-, three- and four-week sessions. Private lessons in all band and orchestra instruments, piano voice, guitar and musical theatre. For information and application: friendsmusiccamp.org.

