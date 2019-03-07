March 7–14, 2019 Classifieds

2008 HONDA FIT Sport for sale. 94,000 miles. Very good mechanical condition. $4,500. Service records available. 937-768-6462.

PUREBRED MINIATURE AUSTRALIAN Shepherd Puppies! Male and female, red tricolors and black tricolors. Docked tails, first shots, worming, microchip. $650. abbiesaussies@gmail.com, 614-270-6857.

LOOKING FOR A STURDY table to use for writing, other projects. Wood preferred. Stains okay; table must be solid and stable. Maximum length 48 inches. Call 769-5018 or email ahackett@ysnews.com.

YELLOW SPRINGS FAMILY is looking for house mate, open to short-term. Smoke- and pet-free building. $430/month includes utilities and wifi. Contact Vanessa at 937-305-2644.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old Lumber Yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $610; two-bedroom, $710; three-bedroom, $810 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

THREE-BEDROOM, 2½ BATH, seven room house for rent, 611 Fairfield Pike. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, water softener, central air, forced air heat, washer /dryer hook up, partial unfinished basement, fenced-in side/back yard, garage. Smoke- and cat-free building. Dogs negotiable with pet deposit. Monthly rent is $1,450. Lease and damage deposit required, term negotiable. Please call 937-470-7172.

ONE LARGE, ONE TINY bedroom/office, second floor apartment, available March 1. Downtown, close to everything. Smoke- and pet-free building with off-street parking. $600/month plus utilities. Long-term, neat, dependable tenant desired with references and deposit. For appointment, call 937-768-4140, Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. or email billhardman2013@gmail.com.

TWO-BEDROOM, 1 BATH apartment, fresh remodel, new appliances, windows, flooring and bathroom. On Phillips street, two blocks from downtown. $750 plus utilities. Call 513-313-0893 for showing. Smoke- and pet-free building.

SMALL, THREE-BEDROOM HOUSE, 1-bath, detached garage, W/D hook-up, backyard with patio. Perfect for couple or family with young child. Smoke-free home. One mild pet okay with pet deposit. First, last and deposit. Available April. $950/month. Call 937-760-7715.

FOR RENT: SPACIOUS two-bedroom house, very close to town and within walking distance to everything, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, fenced in back yard, large dine-in kitchen! Call 937-657-4541

PARK MEADOWS CONDO for sale by owner. Two-bedroom, 1-bath, two-car garage, $189,000, 206-790-4182.

WOMEN’S LEFT BLACK mitten missing since Feb. 15; $10 reward. Call 767-7395.

ANTIOCH COLLEGE is hiring! For details on the positions and how to apply please visit http://www.antiochcollege.edu/about/employment.

ELDER CARE — State Tested Nurses Aide for in-home, private, part-time position in YS. Requires patient, caring communication for person with dementia. Preferred skills: able to multi-task, experience in-home health care, housekeeping and vegetarian cooking. Female is preferred. Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–noon. Pay $10–14/hour, depending on experience. Contact: Grandma at exper.tech@att.net include references.

YELLOW SPRINGS HOME, Inc. is seeking an AmeriCorps VISTA for 2019-2020! If you or someone you know is interested in serving the community with a grassroots agency while learning transferable skills, please visit http://www.yshome.org/americorps to learn more about the position, program benefits, and how to apply.

PLAY AND GROW with an autistic child! I am running a Son-Rise Program out of my Xenia home. Need one or two people to come to my home. Training provided. Starting $10/hour, 5–10 hours a week. Call 937-562-3348, no texting.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NEED CHILDCARE IN your home? Great rates offered. References upon request. Call Lindsey at 937-607-7465.

MAKE FRIENDS, MAKE MUSIC at Friends Music Camp. Two-, three- or four-week sessions, at Earlham College, Richmond, Ind. Ages 10–18. Instruction in all band and orchestra instruments, piano, voice and guitar. Canoe trip, musical theater and much more. friendsmusiccamp.org for information and application.

TUTORING IN HISTORY, Social Studies, Literature or Writing by Antioch College emeritus professor. Contact 937-708-8420.

FRIENDS MUSIC CAMP — it’s time to send in your applications. Musical growth and community experience starts July 7, meeting at Earlham College. Two-, three- and four-week sessions. Scholarships available. For information and application: friendsmusiccamp.org.

