July 25–August 1, 2019 Classifieds

2006 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE, excellent condition, 58,000 miles. $6,500 obo. Call 937-768-3747, leave message.

SAILBOAT — O’Day Daysailor, 17’ with trailer, cover and electric motor. $2,100. Call 937-499-0217.

2010 TOYOTA PRIUS — white, 166K miles. Good condition. $7,500. Call 937-499-0217.

THREE PIECE L-SHAPED SOFA, 6 feet by 9 feet, navy, washable fabric, $200 call 937-319-6191. Pick-up by Monday, Aug. 5

BELOVED 2007 SUBARU FORESTER — blue, 80,300 miles. Original owner, fair to good condition. $2,850 obo. Call 993-5404 before 10 p.m.

YARD SALE AT 410 N. PARK PLACE, Saturday, July, 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. many house hold items, puppets, South American crafts, racks, tools and more. See you there!

YARD SALE, SATURDAY, JULY 27, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at 131 Glen St. Furniture, bikes, games, dehumidifier, lots more.

FLUORESCENT BULBS: F32 T8, brand new — we switched to LED! $1 each. Call the News at 767-7373, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

CANON MF8170c: high-end color laser copier/scanner/printer/fax, barely used! New: $1,400, asking $800. Makes beautiful color copies. Check the spec’s by Googling “Color imageCLASS MF8170c”; does NOT work with Macintosh. Call Jennifer at 937-971-8477, please leave message.

AIR CONDITIONER, Frigidaire “whisper cool.” 5050 BTU/H. Fits window 22”–38” wide. Still in box. $100. 937-767-8271.

VINTAGE VILLAGE POSTERS, lovely cards to send or frame, 11˝x14˝ prints of the Ye Olde Trail Tavern, circa 1980, all by Gail Kort. T-shirts, subscriptions, 200 Years of Yellow Springs and books by Bill Felker.

FREE ROOSTER, Light Brahma. One year. 767-4161.

FAMILY MOVING BACK TO OHIO, seeking rental before school year for Yellow Springs. 724-208-3230.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old Lumber Yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $610; two-bedroom, $710; three-bedroom, $810 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS: Two-bedroom apartment, $700 per month, washer and dryer hook-up, tenant pays gas and electric. Appliances and central air included in rent. Deposit required, one-year minimum lease. Pet-free building. 408-3424 or 767-9180.

OFFICE: SECOND FLOOR, carpet, closet, 150 sq. ft., all utilities included, ample paved parking lot. $275 per month. 767-9290.

LARGE, SECOND FLOOR, CORNER office available. Built-in bookshelves, windows facing east and south, carpet, good light, all utilities paid, $420 per month. 767-9290.

RANCH RENTAL NORTH END of town. Three bedrooms, 1½-bath, living room w/wood burning stove, family room, large kitchen, patio, new energy efficient gas furnace, new washer/dryer, new gas stove, very large double fenced yard, dog door, pets acceptable at no monthly charge. Available September 1, minimum two year lease, $1,500 a month, references required. Details and showing upon serious inquires. 937-239-7561, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

OFFICE: 716 XENIA AVE. Attractive waiting area, carpeted, nice light, $280 included all utilities. 767-9290.

NICE TWO-BEDROOM, 1-bath home in town with one-car garage. Fireplace, hardwood and carpet floors, ceiling fans, central air, energy efficient Polaris windows, fenced yard, fire pit. Two decks, courtyard opposite side. All appliances, gas stove, tall southern windows for lots of light, some pets OK. $895/month. Credit check required. Available August. 937-677-7030.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs: Newly remodeled home with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom and utility room. This house has newly installed vinyl flooring and carpeting, a 96% efficient gas furnace with central air. All major appliances are provided (electric kitchen stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer). The house is located on a large lot-and-a-half property with a nice storage shed and a newly built deck at the rear of the house. Landscaping and yard work will be the responsibility of lessor. One-year lease and good credit scores required. Available now. $900 per month. Call 740-404-2340.

LOST: Hyundai car key on ring with other keys at Ellis Pond. Call 767-8510 if found.

LOST: Black leather pen case with pens. Please call 767-7599 and leave message

THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS is accepting applications for a part-time (as-needed) Building Monitor at the John Bryan Community Center. Responsibilities include overseeing the Youth Center and gym, assisting with special events, taking rental reservations and deposits, coordinating the building calendars, assisting in special youth events and performing some janitorial duties. Schedule varies between 10 and 24 hours per week during evenings and weekends with a starting pay rate of $14.89 per hour. Selected applicant must submit to a background check and a drug test. Application forms are available at http://www.yso.com or 100 Dayton Street. For information contact Ruthe Ann Lillich at rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us, or call 767-3402 between the hours of 7:30–4:30 p.m. Deadline for applications is Monday, July 22, 2019 at 4 p.m.

THE FRONT DESK and Nature Shop at Glen Helen is seeking a volunteer for one or two Saturday afternoons per month from 1–5 p.m. First and Third Sunday shifts from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. also available. Training provided. Volunteers receive a Shop discount. Contact Glen Helen Association President Bethany Gray by Email at ohiobluebirder@gmail.com.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing, tree removal, pruning, fences, clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg, 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-532-8990.

RELIABLE RIDES now available for both local and airport runs. Reasonable rates, safe, clean car, YS resident driver. Call or text 240-277-1292. References available.

ROD’S LAWN AND YARD CARE. 740-974-9831.

IN-HOME CHILD CARE ages 3–5. 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and two snacks. Happy environment, learning, fun play. Also have after-school care, grades K–2. Starts Aug. 19, limited enrollment. Call or text for interview: 702-581-1537, Carol.

YSHS CLASS OF 1969 — 50th Reunion! Labor Day weekend, Friday, Aug. 30, meet and greet at YS Brewery at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, reunion at The Lodge at Clifton Reserve from 4 p.m. to whenever. RSVP to yellowsprings1969@gmail.com.

