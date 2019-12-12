December 12–19, 2019 Classifieds

2006 FORD RANGER XLT. Purchased from original owner. Loaded, PS, PB, air, auto, 4-wheel drive. No rust. Beautiful truck. 767-9290.

FLUORESCENT BULBS: F32 T8, brand new — we switched to LED! $1 each. Call the News at 767-7373, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

FOR SALE: Snow blower, 2 stage Ariens, good condition. Used infrequently. $100. 767-8741.

FOR SALE: Complete twin bed with wooden head and foot boards. Mattress and box springs included. Very good condition. $75 OBO. Call 937- 767-9383.

PURE, LOCAL MAPLE SYRUP makes a great holiday or host gift. Contact Flying Mouse Farms to purchase, 319-6076 or flyingmousefarms@yahoo.com.

SOFA BED — 69” wide; ivory upholstery; $75. You pick up. 937-319-0482.

FRONT-LOADING WASHING MACHINE and Whirlpool dryer, in great condition. $800. 937-232-4852.

FREE: Large metal sculpture 3’ x 3’ Vietnam wedge dividing USA. Very heavy. Needs some digging out of yard. 767-8741.

SEEKING YELLOW SPRINGS roommate. $600/month plus half YS utilities. Pet-free and smoke-free building. Must be willing to help clean. References/deposit required. Contact Denny at 937-919-3836, leave voicemail.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old lumber yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $610; two-bedroom, $710; three-bedroom, $810 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS: Two-bedroom apartment, $700 per month, tenant pays gas and electric. Appliances included in rent. Deposit required, one-year minimum lease. Pet-free building. 408-3424 or 767-9180.

OFFICE: SECOND FLOOR, carpet, closet, 150 sq. ft., all utilities included, ample paved parking lot. $275 per month. 767-9290.

LARGE, SECOND FLOOR, CORNER office available. Built-in bookshelves, windows facing east and south, carpet, good light, all utilities included, $420 per month. 767-9290.

OFFICE: 716 XENIA AVE. Attractive waiting area, carpeted, nice light, $280 includes all utilities. 767-9290.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS, one-bedroom, $600 per month, includes appliances, central air, carpeting. One-year minimum. Deposit required. 767-9180 or 937-408-3424.

ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT for rent. Kitchen, living room, full bathroom, off street parking! Water, sewer, trash included. $560 per month, $560 deposit. One year lease, smoke free building. Please call 937-510-8141.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 121 E. Davis St. Charming cottage style with two bedrooms, 1 bath, front porch, newer carpet, many updates, high efficiency furnace and a/c. Two blocks from downtown and Glen. $1,350 monthly includes village utilities. Monthly discount for early payment. First/last and deposit required. Pet-free (email for exceptions) and smoke-free building. Available now. 937-361-6581 for viewing, Info@RockAroundTheClark.com for general questions.

FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT, January through August. Two-bedroom home, edge of town, beautiful property. Pet-free building. $1300 a month. Call if interested, 937-532-9019.

ONE-BEDROOM, 2ND FLOOR apartment. Available now. Downtown, close to bike path and Antioch College. smoke-free, pet-free building. $500/month, plus utilities. Long-term, neat, dependable tenant with references and deposit. For appointment, email billhardman2013@gmail.com or call 767-7477, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Monday–Thursday.

APARTMENT FOR RENT: 1480 Southgate Ave. 1st floor, two-bedroom, 1-bath, remodeled kitchen and bath in 2018, central air, sewer and water paid, off-street parking, appliances Included. Pet-free and smoke-free building. Available Jan. 1. $725/month. Call MAP, 767-7406.

APARTMENT FOR RENT: 207 S. Winter St. 2nd floor, two-bedroom, 1-bath, central air, off-street parking, close to downtown, washer/dryer, stove and refrigerator furnished. Pet-free, smoke-free building. Available Jan. 1. $775/month. Call MAP, 767-7406.

LARGE LOT for sale by owner. 12,600 sq. ft. (.29 acre). Well-insulated garage on property. Mature trees. W. North College St. $120,000. Andy and Beth Holyoke. Call or text 532-3050 or 708-6708.

PSYCHOLOGIST AND LPCC for a growing Wellness Clinic in Yellow Springs: 20+ hours week. Prefer non–smoker, health minded individual with an Integrative Health and Wellness approach to therapy. Send résumé/letter of interest to: TLC.consult@att.net.

SEEKING RELIABLE, DOG LOVING person to walk my dog, Sophie, during the winter. At Lawson Place; one short walk a day, at 5:30 p.m. 767-1361.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISITERS is hiring a full-time Match Support Specialist. This position will provide support to ensure child safety, positive impacts for youth and constructive and satisfying relationships between children and volunteers. Bachelor’s degree in social services, education or related field required. To apply: email résumé, cover letter and three professional references to Jennifer at jmueller@bbbsmiamivalley.org.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL Heating/HVAC check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Tree removal, pruning, fences, clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg, 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-532-8990.

GUTTER CLEANING and minor gutter repair — Protect your home from water damage due to clogged gutters. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

HOLIDAY PREP AND BEYOND: Let me be your Gal Friday. I can help you organize and prepare for the holidays or continue on beyond, if it fits. Rake leaves, help decorate, eco-friendly cleaning, run errands, cook and bake, babysit while you’re shopping — let’s talk. Local my whole life — Sandy. 937- 545-9040 to schedule.

THE HOLIDAY ART JUMBLE at the YS Arts Council Gallery, 111 Corry St., is open Wed–Sun until Dec. 29, 1–4 p.m. Extended Hours 11–5 p.m. on Dec. 7, 8, 14,15, 21, 22, and 23. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

COME SEE SCROOGE! A Yellow Springs all district musical collaboration. Book music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse. At the Foundry Theater: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. Buy tickets online at Showtix4U!

RENEW AND REGENERATE with some poetry this winter solstice! Join Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Tecumseh Land Trust for a great poetry evening Friday, Dec. 13, 7–9 p.m. at the Glen’s Vernet Auditorium. Scheduled poets will begin reading at 7 p.m. Then, during our refreshments, you can sign-up to read something of your own at the open mic! Call 767-9490 for further information.

CELEBRATE WITH Tecumseh Land Trust at our Holiday Open House, Saturday, Dec. 13 from 1–4 p.m. Yummy treats, good company, and some nice holiday gift options that support a great and enduring cause. 4633 US 68 North, Yellow Springs.

SCOTT LINDBERG — “Celebrating the Spirit of the Trees:” an exhibit of original photographs, watercolors and Forest Frames, inspired by the Glen, through Dec. 31 at the ReMax Plus Realty gallery, 257 Xenia Ave. Special event: Holiday Fest! Meet the artist Friday, Dec. 13, 11–4. Original art makes great gifts for those who have everything! Find “Scott Lindberg” on Facebook for more information.

